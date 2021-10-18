German Greens Want More Russian Gas, But No Nord Stream 2

Germany depends on Russia for its gas supply, and the current government must negotiate more supplies with Moscow, the co-chairman of the country's Greens told media, as quoted by TASS.

According to Robert Habeck, however, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline cannot be approved because of the EU Gas Directive.

"We depend on Russia and it restricts gas supplies," Habeck told TV channel ARD in an interview. "[Gas] storage facilities [in Germany] are not full but the demand is high. The current German government must waste no time and speak with Russia to change this situation."

"It looks like Russia is playing a kind of poker with us. But this is a matter of foreign policy, which the German government can at least discuss," the politician also said.

Germany's most likely future chancellor, Olaf Scholtz, has said that the approval of Nord Stream 2 is a question of "absolutely formal processes."

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been completed and is currently awaiting the approval of German energy regulatory authorities before gas starts flowing. There has been talk in the EU that Russia was deliberately withholding additional gas supplies in order to push Germany to approve the pipeline. According to Russian PM Alexander Novak, however, additional gas supplies need talks and contracts.

In an interview with a Russian news outlet, Novak said, in response to a question regarding European accusations of Russia not delivering more gas, "What does it mean we could have delivered more? Deliver it where, to Grandpa in the country? There must be the respective orders and contracts."

Interestingly, Novak also said there is no actual gas shortage in Europe despite lower than normal storage facility fill rates. This was echoed by German energy minister Peter Almeier, who said that gas storage in the country was 75 percent full and that Germany was not dependent on Russia for its gas supply.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

