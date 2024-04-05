Gazprom Neft to Hit Oil Production Cut Targets By Month’s End

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 hours 86.91 +0.32 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 hours 91.17 +0.52 +0.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.15 +0.29 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 18 hours 1.785 +0.011 +0.62%
Graph down Gasoline 18 hours 2.789 -0.006 -0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.94 +2.40 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 155 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.789 -0.006 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 90.42 +1.25 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 1 day 91.11 +1.28 +1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.71 +2.17 +2.54%
Graph down Basra Light 858 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.32 +2.98 +3.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.94 +2.40 +2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.94 +2.40 +2.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.46 +2.68 +2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 311 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 71.84 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 88.74 +1.16 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 81.59 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 78.84 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 87.59 +1.16 +1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 79.24 +1.16 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.82 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.71 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.17 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +1.25 +1.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.18 +1.40 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 mins e-truck insanity
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 15 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gazprom Neft to Hit Oil Production Cut Targets By Month’s End

NatPower UK To Invest $12.8 Billion Into Battery Storage ‘Gigaparks’

NatPower UK To Invest $12.8 Billion Into Battery Storage ‘Gigaparks’

NatPower U.K.'s massive investment in…

Chinese EV Makers Offer Incentives to Woo Tesla Customers

Chinese EV Makers Offer Incentives to Woo Tesla Customers

Chinese EV makers are offering…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom Neft to Hit Oil Production Cut Targets By Month’s End

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 05, 2024, 4:30 PM CDT

Gazprom Neft is poised to fulfill its obligations under the April quota of the OPEC+ agreement on oil production cuts by the close of the month, CEO Alexander Dyukov informed journalists.

"The Ministry of Energy traditionally communicates the quota to us, and we proceed to implement it accordingly. Our plan is to achieve the required volumes of production cuts by the month's end," Dyukov stated.

During the April 3 meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the OPEC+, no recommendations were made regarding alterations to the oil production policy. OPEC+ has agreed to voluntarily cut oil production by a combined total of 2.2 million barrels per day since during the first quarter of 2024. This concerted effort is aimed at restoring equilibrium to the oil market.

OPEC+ had originally planned on this production cut spanning the first quarter, but left the door open for it could be extended. The voluntary production cuts will now go through the second quarter as well. 

The commitment of Gazprom Neft to fulfilling its obligations underscores the company's adherence to the agreements laid out within the framework of the OPEC+ arrangement. Such adherence from Russia is crucial in OPEC+ maintaining stability within the global oil market, particularly amidst ongoing fluctuations in supply and demand dynamics and geopolitical uncertainty.

Gazprom Neft's timely compliance with the April quota will contribute to the broader objective of achieving market stability, after compliance had become a sticking point for the OPEC+. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) had asked Iraq and Kazakhstan to present detailed compensation plans on how they would cut production in the second quarter to make up for their overproduction in the previous quarter.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com