Oil Prices Fall as Israel Withdraws Some Troops From Gaza

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.97 -0.94 -1.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.19 -0.98 -1.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.22 -0.93 -1.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.787 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.766 -0.023 -0.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.94 +2.40 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 157 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.766 -0.023 -0.82%

Graph up Marine 3 days 90.42 +1.25 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 3 days 91.11 +1.28 +1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 87.71 +2.17 +2.54%
Graph down Basra Light 860 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 93.32 +2.98 +3.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.94 +2.40 +2.62%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.94 +2.40 +2.62%
Chart Girassol 3 days 94.46 +2.68 +2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 313 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 72.16 +0.32 +0.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 89.06 +0.32 +0.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 87.31 +0.32 +0.37%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 81.91 +0.32 +0.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 79.66 +0.32 +0.40%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 79.66 +0.32 +0.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 79.16 +0.32 +0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 87.91 +0.32 +0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 79.56 +0.32 +0.40%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 76.82 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.71 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 82.17 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.00 +1.25 +1.53%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.18 +1.40 +1.58%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 19 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 2 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 2 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 5 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

World’s Top Oil Trader Earns $13 Billion in Another Strong Year

Argentina Taps Waste Gas To Mine Bitcoin

Crypto companies are tapping into…

OPEC+ Is Still Struggling With Production Cut Compliance

OPEC+ continues to struggle with…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Fall as Israel Withdraws Some Troops From Gaza

By Irina Slav - Apr 08, 2024, 1:17 AM CDT

Oil prices retreated at the start of the week on signs that there is a possibility of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Benchmarks began the week shedding some $1 per barrel, which pushed Brent crude below $90 and West Texas Intermediate below $86, after Israel moved some troops out of Gaza during the weekend.

"It appears the catalyst is Israel saying it has withdrawn all troops except one brigade from the Southern Gaza strip, likely in response to growing international pressure and to deescalate tensions after it killed senior Iranian commanders in Syria last week," IG analyst Tony Sycamore told Reuters.

The Iranian response to the Israeli strike on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus, however, is still a factor for prices, and a bullish one, at that, after President Ebrahim Raisi vowed there would be revenge.

Fundamental factors are also very much still in play, with one Mizuho Bank analyst telling Bloomberg that geopolitical developments have only served to highlight the tight supply situation in oil markets.

“Oil’s upside volatility remains very much present, and that’s to a large part thanks to geopolitics amplifying supply shortfalls elsewhere,” Vishnu Varathan said.

The price decline also comes in anticipation of three closely watched reports about the state of the global oil market coming out this week. The Energy Information Administration’s Short-Term Energy Outlook is first, due out on Tuesday. Then comes OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report, scheduled for Thursday, and the International Energy Agency’s Oil Market Report a day later.

The latter two reports will probably attract the most attention due to their growing divergence that led to vocal criticism of the IEA by senior OPEC figures. They accused the agency of betraying its original purpose and turning into a “cheerleader” for the energy transition as a group of U.S. Republican lawmakers called it.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

