Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.25 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.67 +0.56 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.51 +0.88 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.579 -0.053 -2.01%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.670 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.05 +0.57 +0.75%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.670 +0.003 +0.12%

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.00 +1.15 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.12 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.80 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph down Basra Light 590 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.55 +0.72 +0.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.46 +1.00 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 43 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 54.50 +0.92 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.90 +0.92 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 76.15 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 73.30 +0.92 +1.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 71.30 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.25 +0.92 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 69.60 +0.92 +1.34%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.23 +0.92 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.98 +0.92 +1.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days -79.820 -100.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 70.43 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.25 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Breaking News:

Gazprom Keeps Gas Flowing Despite Dispute With Ukraine’s Naftogaz

Copper Prices Vulnerable As Global Manufacturing Slows

Copper Prices Vulnerable As Global Manufacturing Slows

Amid slowing manufacturing growth in…

Saudi Arabia’s Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil Hit A Record High

Saudi Arabia’s Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil Hit A Record High

Saudi Arabia imported record levels…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Related News

Gazprom Keeps Gas Flowing Despite Dispute With Ukraine’s Naftogaz

By Alex Kimani - Jul 13, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom has maintained gas flows to Europe via Sokhranovka point despite an ongoing transit dispute with Ukraine’s Naftogaz. Ukrainian transit flows have remained stable at slightly above 40 million cubic meters per day according to data from Gazprom, as reported by Energy Intelligence.  

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller had earlier threatened to slap sanctions on Naftogaz as it continues to pursue an arbitration case for non-payment of transit  fees by Gazprom.

According to Naftogaz the "funds were not paid by Gazprom, neither on time nor in full" for the gas transit. Last year, Ukraine suspended the flow of gas through Sokhranovka, which delivers almost a third of the fuel piped from Russia to Europe through Ukraine.

Gazprom has seen its revenues and profits crash after Europe drastically cut gas purchases from Russia after it invaded Ukraine. The company’s profits for FY 2022 clocked in at 1.226 trillion rubles ($15.4 billion), 41% lower than in 2021 with the company citing a windfall tax imposed by Moscow last year as the reason for the decline. 

The state controlled company has decided not to pay dividends for the entire year 2022, having previously paid an interim dividend of 1,208 billion rubles ($15 billion) last autumn for the results recorded in the first half of 2022. 

Gazprom’s Deputy General Director Famil Sadygov tried to put a positive spin on the [clearly] bad situation: “We did not wait for the results for the whole year, but offered the shareholders the opportunity to receive, in advance, a significant amount. Due to this fact, the received dividends have a real value higher than the amount paid at the end of the previous exercise,” he told shareholders.

The weak results have sunk Gazprom’s shares further, bringing 12-month losses to nearly 10%. However, shares of its Russian oil and gas peers have fared better, with Rosneft shares up 54.3% while Novatek has gained 52.6%.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

ExxonMobil To Acquire Denbury In $4.9B Deal

