Nationalizing UK Water Companies Will Only Result In Higher Bills

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.78 +1.03 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.23 +1.12 +1.40%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.95 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.549 -0.083 -3.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.674 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 77.05 +0.57 +0.75%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.674 +0.007 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.00 +1.15 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.12 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.80 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph down Basra Light 591 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.55 +0.72 +0.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.46 +1.00 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 44 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.50 +0.92 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.90 +0.92 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.15 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.30 +0.92 +1.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.30 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.25 +0.92 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 69.60 +0.92 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.23 +0.92 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.98 +0.92 +1.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days -79.820 -100.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.43 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days HSFO Index
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Future Of Oil Demand Is Brighter Than You’ve Been Told

HSBC: China's Auto Market Is Becoming Too Competitive

HSBC: China's Auto Market Is Becoming Too Competitive

HSBC sees an increasingly saturated…

Lapis Lazuli Corridor Ushers In New Trade Opportunities For Eurasia

Lapis Lazuli Corridor Ushers In New Trade Opportunities For Eurasia

The development of the Lapis…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Nationalizing UK Water Companies Will Only Result In Higher Bills

By City A.M - Jul 13, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

There are few more revolting images than human faeces streaming into Britain’s rivers and seas. Not just the stench, but also environmental damage and closed beaches. The ongoing sewage debacle has driven righteous anger with Britain’s privatised water companies and the imposition of large fines.

But the situation may not be so simple. These “storm overflows” prevent an even worse fate during heavy downpours: poo flowing back into people’s homes and onto streets. It’s also not easy to solve. Increasing the treatment capacity in Britain’s Victorian-era sewage system will cost tens of billions of pounds, ultimately paid through higher consumer bills.

There are no easy solutions for Britain’s embattled water and sewage providers, just trade-offs and open questions. This is particularly true for Thames Water, which has been staring down the barrel of renationalisation after recent financial woes. Industry critics claim Thames Water and its ilk have taken out huge debts and provided generous returns to shareholders while dumping sewage and failing to address leakage. Thus, they argue, the entire privatised model is broken and should be reversed.

Indeed, water is a quintessential “natural monopoly”: an industry that is only efficient for a single provider (it doesn’t make much sense to have multiple pipes running to every household). Accordingly, the usual competitive dynamics that improve services and push down prices do not exist. It is easy for companies to take advantage.

But a state takeover is far from a panacea. It would not only be extremely expensive – either costing up to £90bn or requiring expropriating assets and turning the UK into a banana republic – while doing little to fix the underlying challenges.

The water industry requires investment, but there’s little reason to believe that our cash-strapped government would provide the necessary capital injection. We know this tendency from the experience before privatisation: decades of underinvestment, poor water quality and polluted rivers and beaches. Politicians tend to prioritise health and pension spending today over longer-term infrastructure investments.

By contrast, £160bn has been invested in water since privatisation. Two-thirds of beaches are now classed as excellent (up from less than one-third) and wildlife has returned to rivers that were once considered “biologically dead”. Meanwhile, water bills are lower in real terms than a decade ago.

Globally, studies indicate that privatised water provision provides significant environmental, public health and economic benefits. This is because private providers are incentivised to improve efficiency – unlike politicians and bureaucrats – so much so that they can make a profit, lower bills and invest in the system.

The challenge is ensuring private companies act in the broader public interest. This means carefully specifying requirements, incentives and oversight. In the UK, this role is handed to Ofwat – who have largely allowed financial shenanigans to go unchecked. But there’s no reason to believe an entirely nationalised system would be any better. There would be nobody to hold the bureaucratic managers accountable, along with a lessened ability to tap private markets for investment. 

Professor Steve Hanke of John Hopkins University, who has been studying water management since the 1960s, has called for the UK to adopt the French-style franchising model. This means competitive auctioning off the right to provide water services at regular intervals, with well-specified contracts and careful oversight.

The French model may be hard to replicate – as it depends on competent state oversight, which seems to be lacking in the UK government. Nevertheless, the idea of a “back to the future” return of state control is only likely to result in higher bills and a dirtier environment.

By Matthew Lesh via CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Exports Plunge To The Lowest Level Since March 2021

Next Post

ExxonMobil To Acquire Denbury In $4.9B Deal

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com