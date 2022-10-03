Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Eni Sounds The Alarm Over Further Russian Gas Disruptions

By Irina Slav - Oct 03, 2022, 1:03 AM CDT

Italy’s Eni this weekend said it had not received any of the natural gas contracted for delivery with Russia’s Gazprom for either Saturday or Sunday and warned this could extend to Monday as well.

The two companies told the media they were working to resolve the issue, which Gazprom says has to do with regulatory updates in Austria. The Russian state giant said on Saturday that Austria’s grid operator had refused to confirm transit nominations, prompting Gazprom to suspend the flow of gas via the country, Reuters reported.

"Gazprom told us that it was not able to confirm the delivery of the volumes demanded for today, citing the impossibility of gas transport through Austria," Eni said in a statement, as quoted by the AFP.

The Austrian side, for its part, said that Gazprom had not signed the necessary contracts to continue transiting gas via Austria.

"At the beginning of each gas year, various technical changes in the market model come into force," the Austrian energy ministry said in a statement on Sunday, as quoted by Reuters.

"Contractual changes are necessary for this. These contracts have not yet been signed by Gazprom. Transport nominations for today could therefore not be accepted. A solution is currently being worked on at the technical level at full speed."

The problem for Eni is that Russian gas enters Austria just fine but doesn’t leave it in the Italian direction, according to a spokesman for the company. A spokesperson for Austria’s energy major OMV confirmed the deliveries are stable.

"The volumes nominated for today's gas day were significantly higher for OMV today than of late," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Reuters.

Italy and Austria receive natural gas from Russia via the Yamal-Europe pipeline that passes through Ukraine and then via the Trans Austria Gas Pipeline.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

