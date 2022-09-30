OPEC Raises Oil Production To Highest Level In Years

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.74 -1.49 -1.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 87.96 -0.53 -0.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.30 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.833 -0.041 -0.60%
Graph down Gasoline 55 mins 2.472 -0.035 -1.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 79.43 -1.42 -1.76%
Chart Gasoline 55 mins 2.472 -0.035 -1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.86 +3.56 +4.27%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.54 +2.92 +3.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.55 +0.67 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 305 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.77 +0.83 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.40 +0.55 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.54 -0.97 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.98 -0.92 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 83.38 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 81.63 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 78.78 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 76.78 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 85.73 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 75.08 -0.92 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.50 -1.00 -1.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.86 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 39 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 49 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 hours "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 2 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 39 mins ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader
  • 6 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 11 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day

A “Perfect Storm” Is Brewing In Aluminum Markets

A “Perfect Storm” Is Brewing In Aluminum Markets

Aluminum supply is facing a…

Azerbaijan And Armenia Aim To Draft Peace Treaty

Azerbaijan And Armenia Aim To Draft Peace Treaty

Following clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Raises Oil Production To Highest Level In Years

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 30, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

OPEC raised its September crude oil production to the highest level since 2020, a Reuters survey found on Friday—yet failed to meet its September quota.

OPEC’s production for September came in below its specified quota for the month, although the month on month increase in production was higher than the promised 64,000 bpd hike.

The survey found that OPEC’s September production reached 29.81 million bpd—a 210,000 bpd increase over August. For its 10 participating members in the OPEC cut, September’s production was 130,000 bpd over August levels,  but still shy of their full production targets.

For September, the survey found that the 10 participating members of the OPEC production pact underproduced their target by 1.32 million bpd—an improvement over their 1.4 million bpd shortfall in August.

As widely expected, Saudi Arabia managed to raise its production by 50,000 bpd for September, reaching its 11 million bpd target. The UAE and Kuwait also hit their targets.

Iraq’s production was “little changed” according to Reuters.

Libya and Nigeria, exempt from the OPEC production agreement, raised their production, helping contribute to the group’s overall production increase.

OPEC+ has reportedly narrowed down its options for November’s production plans, and is currently discussing a production cut between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd, a Reuters source said on Friday. The larger OPEC+ group is scheduled to meet on October 5 to formalize its plan for November.

Earlier this week, Russia was reportedly recommending to the group a production cut of 1 million bpd.

Signs point to OPEC+ being willing to defend somewhere near $90 oil. Currently, the Brent benchmark is trading at $88.30 per barrel—trading down despite the heightened geopolitical situation with Russia and Ukraine, the tight market, and increased tensions over the Nordstream 1& 2 gas pipeline explosions. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Only Lifted Oil Production By 12,000 Bpd In July

Next Post

Gas Stations in France Running On Empty As Strikes Enter Fourth Day

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

 Alt text

A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com