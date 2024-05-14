Anglo American to Exit Diamonds and Platinum After Rebuffing BHP Bids

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.94 -0.18 -0.23%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.19 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 84.00 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.352 -0.029 -1.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 -0.020 -0.79%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.29 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 193 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 -0.020 -0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.58 -1.08 -1.28%
Graph down Murban 1 day 83.90 -1.08 -1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.15 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 896 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.01 -0.74 -0.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.51 -0.60 -0.71%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.58 -0.49 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.29 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 349 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 65.92 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 81.27 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 79.52 +0.86 +1.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 75.62 +0.86 +1.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 72.32 +0.86 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 72.32 +0.86 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 75.37 +0.86 +1.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 82.32 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 72.72 +0.86 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.49 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 74.49 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.75 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 55 mins They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 21 hours Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

OPEC’s Oil Production Drops Ahead of Key Policy Meeting

Innovative New Tech is Transforming the Battery Market

Innovative New Tech is Transforming the Battery Market

The battery market is brimming…

New Microcapacitors Break Energy Density and Power Barriers

New Microcapacitors Break Energy Density and Power Barriers

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory scientists…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Anglo American to Exit Diamonds and Platinum After Rebuffing BHP Bids

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 14, 2024, 4:55 AM CDT

After rejecting a second takeover bid from BHP, mining peer Anglo American unveiled on Tuesday plans to divest or demerge its diamond, platinum, steelmaking coal, and nickel businesses as it seeks to radically simplify its portfolio to focus on its copper, premium iron ore, and crop nutrients assets.   

Anglo American, which has been a target of two unsolicited takeover bids from BHP – both rejected – is now looking to unlock significant value from its portfolio and accelerate the delivery of “consistently stronger shareholder returns” via sales or demergers of Anglo American Platinum and the diamond business De Beers, as well as the nickel and steelmaking coal assets.

“We expect that a radically simpler business will deliver sustainable incremental value creation through a step change in operational performance and cost reduction,” Anglo American chief executive Duncan Wanblad said in a statement.

Anglo American’s investors expected the mining group to present its own plan on how to boost shareholder returns and unlock more value from the business after the company rejected in the past weeks two separate takeover offers from BHP which would create a major mining group.

Anglo American rebuffed the second offer on Monday, saying that its board “concluded that it continues to significantly undervalue Anglo American and its future prospects.”

Both offers from BHP were highly conditional and required for Anglo American to complete two separate demergers of its entire shareholdings in Anglo American Platinum Limited and Kumba Iron Ore Limited to Anglo American shareholders. The all-share offer and required demergers would be inter-conditional. 

“Aside from significantly undervaluing Anglo American, the Latest Proposal continues to contemplate a structure which the Board believes is highly unattractive for Anglo American's shareholders, given the uncertainty and complexity inherent, and significant execution risks,” Anglo American said on Monday, announcing it had rejected the second offer from BHP.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Japan Sees 50% Surge in Electricity Demand by 2050

Next Post

OPEC’s Oil Production Drops Ahead of Key Policy Meeting

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Iran’s Response To Israel’s Strike Was Pure Political Theater
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com