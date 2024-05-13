Eni Looks to Spin Off Oil and Gas Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.90 +0.64 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.21 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.96 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.331 +0.079 +3.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.510 +0.010 +0.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.29 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 192 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.510 +0.010 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.66 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.98 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.71 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 895 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.75 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 85.07 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.29 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 348 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.06 -1.00 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 80.41 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.66 -1.00 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.76 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 71.46 -1.00 -1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.46 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 74.51 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 81.46 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 71.86 -1.00 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 82.73 -1.03 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 68.49 -1.00 -1.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 74.49 -1.00 -1.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.74 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.75 -1.00 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 1 hour Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 15 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?

Breaking News:

Nigeria to Boost Oil Production by 40,000 Bpd as New Field Starts Up

European Automakers on Edge as Chinese EVs Gain Traction

European Automakers on Edge as Chinese EVs Gain Traction

Chinese EVs are making significant…

Oil Risk Premium Wanes

Oil Risk Premium Wanes

The easing of tensions between…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Eni Looks to Spin Off Oil and Gas Projects

By Charles Kennedy - May 13, 2024, 9:17 AM CDT

Eni is considering spinning off some stakes in oil and gas projects in Asia and Africa to have partners for their development while putting aside more money into lower-carbon energy projects, sources in the Italian major have told Reuters.

For years, Eni has been taking a different approach to conventional and green energy development, unlike any of the other major international oil and gas firms. The Italian major is divesting or creating joint ventures to operate oil and gas assets internationally while grouping some low-carbon initiatives and projects into separate firms.

Key to these spin-offs and the so-called ‘satellite strategy’ are the separate balance sheets of the companies.

“The satellite model is an approach we have built to have additional funding sources to keep together the need to meet demand for traditional products, while also developing new, greener products,” Eni’s chief financial officer Francesco Gattei told Reuters.

For example, Eni agreed at the end of last year to sell a 9% stake in its low-carbon energy unit Plenitude which values the business at around $10.8 billion (10 billion euros). Plenitude is active in the market of power generation including renewable energy sources, the sale of energy and energy solutions, and an extensive network of EV charging points.

The Italian group also reached last month an agreement with major UK oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy to combine substantially all of its upstream assets in the UK, excluding East Irish Sea assets and CCUS activities, in “a strategic move to significantly strengthen its presence on the UK Continental Shelf.”

Commenting on the deal, Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi said “This agreement represents a further example of Eni adapting to the demands of the changing energy market and in this case deploying our successful Satellite Model.”

According to company sources who spoke to Reuters, Eni is now eyeing spin-offs of oil and gas projects in Indonesia and Côte d’Ivoire.

Earlier this year, Eni announced a major discovery offshore Côte d'Ivoire, the second largest in the country, following the Baleine field discovered by Eni in September 2021. 

Offshore Indonesia, Eni announced at the end of last year a significant gas discovery in the Kutei Basin, about 85 km (53 miles) off the coast of East Kalimantan.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

European Commission Ends Probe Into Chinese Solar Firms

Next Post

Nigeria to Boost Oil Production by 40,000 Bpd as New Field Starts Up

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Iran’s Response To Israel’s Strike Was Pure Political Theater
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com