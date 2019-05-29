Fossil Fuel Subsidies Are Destroying The World: UN Head

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.07 -0.07 -0.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.07 -0.60 -0.87%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.624 +0.040 +1.55%
Mars US 23 hours 64.34 +0.61 +0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 2 days 66.90 +0.76 +1.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.91 +0.51 +0.76%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.91 +0.51 +0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.31 +1.66 +2.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.58 +1.16 +1.92%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.624 +0.040 +1.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.50 +1.60 +2.39%
Murban 2 days 69.51 +1.33 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 2 days 62.12 +1.55 +2.56%
Basra Light 2 days 70.10 +1.07 +1.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.01 +1.56 +2.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.31 +1.66 +2.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.31 +1.66 +2.42%
Girassol 2 days 70.03 +1.62 +2.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 54 mins 40.33 +0.10 +0.25%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 39.34 -1.79 -4.35%
Canadian Condensate 96 days 55.89 +0.51 +0.92%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 59.59 +0.51 +0.86%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 50.79 -0.34 -0.66%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.39 -2.24 -4.61%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.39 -2.24 -4.61%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 54.14 +0.51 +0.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.64 +0.51 +0.89%
Central Alberta 19 hours 49.64 -0.49 -0.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.91 +0.51 +0.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Giddings 2 days 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.49 +0.70 +1.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.09 +0.51 +0.97%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.04 +0.51 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.04 +0.51 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Kansas Common 6 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.29 +0.81 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 8 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 13 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 15 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 mins Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 5 hours It Becomes Serious: Iranian Mines Likely Caused UAE Tanker Blasts
  • 7 hours South Sudan Struggles To Increase Oil Production After War
  • 21 mins Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 4 mins Garbage Rout Ends in B.C.
  • 5 hours Oil & Gas bigger picture: good news. Also, sound advice from Shell.
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 3 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 111 days Blackouts in Australia
  • 110 days African Miners: Between Mix Of Red Carpet And Red Card
  • 15 mins Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 6 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country

Breaking News:

US Dept of Energy Authorizes More LNG Exports

The Markets Have The Final Vote In These Two High Profile Elections

The Markets Have The Final Vote In These Two High Profile Elections

As India and Australia prepare…

Pentagon Accuses Iran Of Tanker Sabotage

Pentagon Accuses Iran Of Tanker Sabotage

The Pentagon has accused Iran’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Fossil Fuel Subsidies Are Destroying The World: UN Head

By Irina Slav - May 29, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Antonio Guterres

Subsidies for the fossil fuel industry should be eliminated as they help to “destroy the world” the United Nation’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told media this week, adding pollution should be taxed, as quoted by Reuters.

"Many people still think that to give fossil fuel subsidies is a way to improve living conditions of people," Guterres said at a climate change conference in Austria. "There is nothing more wrong than that. What we are doing is using taxpayers' money – which means our money – to boost hurricanes, to spread droughts, to melt glaciers, to bleach corals. In one word – to destroy the world."

Global fossil fuel consumption subsidies, including for electricity generation, exceeded US$300 billion in 2017, according to data from the International Energy Agency released in its 2018 World Energy Outlook.

Of this, Iran accounted for the biggest portion, at US$45 billion, followed by China, with subsidies of about US$38 billion, and Saudi Arabia, which poured around US$35 billion in oil gas, and electricity subsidies in 2017, Russia came fourth, with about US$21 billion allocated for fossil fuel subsidies.

Related: The Single Biggest Challenge For The Oil & Gas Industry

Meanwhile, the pressure to curb the worst effects of climate change on the environment is intensifying. Earlier this month a fresh report warned that up to a million animal and plant species faced extinction as a result of human activity. The report, however, blamed industrial farming and fishing for the crisis rather than singularly focusing on the energy industry as many others have. Yet, it said that fossil fuel use made matters worse.

In response to this report, the UN’s Secretary-General called for "a rapid and deep change in how we do business, how we generate power, how we build cities, and how we feed the world". This is by far not the first—nor will it be the last—call for a complete makeover of human civilization. The thing about complete makeovers is they don’t happen overnight however much you want them to. That’s why now some have estimated that even if all governments that ratified the Paris Agreement do what they pledged to do, temperatures will still rise by an average 3 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial times.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Considers Accepting OPEC Cuts Extension

Next Post

Devon Energy Leaves Canada, Sells All Oil Assets

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com