Devon Energy Leaves Canada, Sells All Oil Assets

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.07 -0.07 -0.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.07 -0.60 -0.87%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.624 +0.040 +1.55%
Mars US 23 hours 64.34 +0.61 +0.96%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 2 days 66.90 +0.76 +1.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.91 +0.51 +0.76%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.91 +0.51 +0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.31 +1.66 +2.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.58 +1.16 +1.92%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.624 +0.040 +1.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.50 +1.60 +2.39%
Murban 2 days 69.51 +1.33 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 2 days 62.12 +1.55 +2.56%
Basra Light 2 days 70.10 +1.07 +1.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.01 +1.56 +2.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.31 +1.66 +2.42%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.31 +1.66 +2.42%
Girassol 2 days 70.03 +1.62 +2.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 54 mins 40.33 +0.10 +0.25%
Western Canadian Select 19 hours 39.34 -1.79 -4.35%
Canadian Condensate 96 days 55.89 +0.51 +0.92%
Premium Synthetic 19 hours 59.59 +0.51 +0.86%
Sweet Crude 19 hours 50.79 -0.34 -0.66%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.39 -2.24 -4.61%
Peace Sour 19 hours 46.39 -2.24 -4.61%
Light Sour Blend 19 hours 54.14 +0.51 +0.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 57.64 +0.51 +0.89%
Central Alberta 19 hours 49.64 -0.49 -0.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.91 +0.51 +0.76%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Giddings 2 days 49.25 +0.25 +0.51%
ANS West Coast 6 days 68.49 +0.70 +1.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.09 +0.51 +0.97%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.04 +0.51 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.04 +0.51 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 +0.25 +0.45%
Kansas Common 6 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.29 +0.81 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 8 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 13 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 15 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 mins Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 5 hours It Becomes Serious: Iranian Mines Likely Caused UAE Tanker Blasts
  • 7 hours South Sudan Struggles To Increase Oil Production After War
  • 21 mins Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 4 mins Garbage Rout Ends in B.C.
  • 5 hours Oil & Gas bigger picture: good news. Also, sound advice from Shell.
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 3 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 111 days Blackouts in Australia
  • 110 days African Miners: Between Mix Of Red Carpet And Red Card
  • 15 mins Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 6 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country

Breaking News:

US Dept of Energy Authorizes More LNG Exports

The Silver Lining Of An Oil Price Crash

The Silver Lining Of An Oil Price Crash

It has been a dismal…

Saudi Arabia Scrambles To Calm Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Scrambles To Calm Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia stated that it…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Devon Energy Leaves Canada, Sells All Oil Assets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 29, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT Alberta Oil Sands

U.S. Devon Energy announced on Wednesday an agreement to sell its Canadian business to Canadian Natural Resources for C$3.8 billion, or US$2.8 billion, as part of its plan to focus on growing its oil production in the United States.

As part of the exit from Canada, Devon Energy will sell its heavy oil assets, most of which are located in Alberta, with net production averaging 113,000 oil-equivalent barrels in Q1 2019. Proved reserves at Devon’s assets were around 409 million barrels of oil as of end-2018.

In February this year, Devon Energy said that it would be looking to sell its Canadian assets to become a high-return U.S. oil growth business in what analysts described as a ‘long-overdue’ announcement from the U.S. oil company.

Back then, various analysts expected a wide range for what a potential price tag for Devon’s Canadian assets would be—those ranged from as low as US$2.6 billion (C$3.5 billion) to as high as US$6.66 billion (C$9 billion). 

The deal with Canadian Natural Resources announced today is expected to close by the end of this quarter and is contingent upon customary terms and conditions, Devon Energy said in a statement.

Devon Energy will use the proceeds from the Canadian asset sale to cut its debt.

“This transaction creates value for our shareholders by achieving a clean and timely exit from Canada, while accelerating efforts to focus exclusively on our high-return U.S. oil portfolio,” Devon Energy’s president and CEO Dave Hager said.

For Canadian Natural Resources, the acquisition of Devon’s Canadian assets is a good fit to its current asset portfolio.

“These high quality assets complement our existing asset base and provide further balance to our production profile, while not increasing the need for incremental market access out of western Canada, as it is already existing production,” Canadian Natural’s President Tim McKay said in a statement.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Fossil Fuel Subsidies Are Destroying The World: UN Head

Next Post

Bolton Blames Iran For Oil Tanker Sabotage Off UAE Coast

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

19 Historical Oil Disruptions, And How No.20 Will Shock Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com