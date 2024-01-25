Fire Damages Rosneft Refinery in Suspected Ukrainian Drone Attack

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.91 +0.82 +1.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.82 +0.78 +0.97%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.04 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.813 +0.172 +6.51%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.229 +0.019 +0.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 83 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.229 +0.019 +0.88%

Graph down Marine 1 day 78.45 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 79.95 -0.62 -0.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.83 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 786 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.26 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.26 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 239 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 54.59 +0.72 +1.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 77.24 +0.72 +0.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 75.49 +0.72 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 66.19 +0.72 +1.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 60.99 +0.72 +1.19%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 60.99 +0.72 +1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 65.09 +0.72 +1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 67.09 +0.72 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 61.59 +0.72 +1.18%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.82 -0.94 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.60 -0.82 -1.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.34 +1.18 +1.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 69.15 -0.82 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.85 -0.82 -1.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.75 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

All Charts
Fire Damages Rosneft Refinery in Suspected Ukrainian Drone Attack

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 25, 2024, 7:30 AM CST

A large refinery of Russian state oil giant Rosneft in southern Russia was damaged in a fire early on Thursday in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack, in the latest incident at Russian energy export infrastructure over the past week.

The 240,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Tuapse, southern Russia, was hit by a fire that was extinguished early on Thursday, local authorities said.

“The vacuum unit was on fire. According to preliminary information, there were neither casualties nor injured,” Sergei Boiko, the head of the Tuapse district, wrote on Telegram, as carried by Reuters.

The Tuapse refinery mostly exports its production of naphtha, high-sulfur diesel, fuel oil, and vacuum gasoil to Turkey, China, Malaysia, and Singapore.

The fire was the result of a drone attack by the Ukrainian security service, a Ukrainian source told Reuters

The SBU security service of Ukraine will continue to attack fuel facilities, according to the source.

“The SBU strikes deep into the Russian Federation and continues attacks on facilities which are not only important for the Russian economy, but also provide fuel for the enemy troops,” the source told Reuters.

The drone attack at the Rosneft refinery in southern Russia took place days after another suspected drone attack this weekend forced Russia’s gas firm Novatek to suspend operations at a Baltic Sea fuel export terminal.

As of Tuesday, Russia’s Ust-Luga port on the Baltic Sea continued to ship crude and fuels for exports, although Novatek’s fuel export terminal remained shut after reportedly being hit by a drone attack.  

The terminal operated by Novatek remains shut, but the other terminals, including one for crude oil exports and two other fuel export terminals, were operational as of Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing industry sources and LSEG data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ust-Luga is one of the key export hubs for Russian crude oil and fuels.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

