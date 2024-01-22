Russia Suspends Operations at Fuel Export Terminal Following Drone Attack

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 41 mins 73.13 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.30 -0.26 -0.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.78 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.348 -0.171 -6.79%
Graph down Gasoline 24 mins 2.160 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%
Chart Mars US 79 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 24 mins 2.160 -0.003 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 77.87 +1.41 +1.84%
Graph up Murban 3 days 79.76 +1.29 +1.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.89 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 783 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.90 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.20 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 79.39 +1.01 +1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 236 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 54.00 -0.70 -1.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 mins 75.40 -0.70 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 mins 73.65 -0.70 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 64.35 -0.70 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 63.25 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 65.25 -0.70 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.12 +1.23 +1.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.31 +1.52 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 68.86 +1.52 +2.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.56 +1.52 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.50 +1.50 +2.17%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Russia Suspends Operations at Fuel Export Terminal Following Drone Attack

What Does Norway’s Approval of Deep-Sea Mining Mean for the Rest of the World?

What Does Norway’s Approval of Deep-Sea Mining Mean for the Rest of the World?

Norway's approval of deep-sea mining…

Green Steelmaking Transition Triggers Job Cuts at Tata Steel

Green Steelmaking Transition Triggers Job Cuts at Tata Steel

Tata Steel plans to cut…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Suspends Operations at Fuel Export Terminal Following Drone Attack

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 22, 2024, 1:06 AM CST

Russia’s Novatek has suspended operations at a Baltic Sea fuel export terminal following a reported drone attack by Ukrainian forces.

The reported attack caused a fire at the Ust-Luga terminal, Reuters wrote, adding it was yet unclear how long the suspension of operations at the site would last.

Ust-Luga is one of the key export hubs for Russian crude oil and fuels.

Russia’s Vedomosti daily cited an official from the regional authorities as saying there had been two explosions at the site of the export terminal that had caused a fire at one fuel storage tank.

TASS cited Novatek as confirming that the fire was the result of external actions.

"The technological process at Novatek-Ust-Luga has been stopped, and an operational headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences. Damage assessment will be carried out later," Novatek said, as quoted by Reuters.

Reuters also cited Ukrainian new agency Interfax-Ukraine as confirming a Ukrainian attack, with unnamed sources telling the outlet that the Ust-Luga terminal was key for the supply of Russian troops with fuel.

This is the latest in what increasingly looks like a series of Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure that will likely prompt quick retaliation.

It remains unclear for how long the Ust-Luga terminal will be out of commission and what the effect of the suspension would be on Russian oil and fuel exports. These jumped by 500,000 barrels per day to 7.8 million bpd in the last month of 2023, compared to November, the IEA said in its Oil Market Report for January.

This was the highest export level in nine months, with crude oil shipments jumping by 240,000 bpd from November to 5 million bpd, and oil product exports increasing by 260,000 bpd month-on-month. Revenues, however, fell to the lowest in six months due to a wider discount with benchmarks, the IEA noted in its report.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

North Dakota Oil Output To Be Lower For Another Month: State Regulator

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com