Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Plans One Cut This Year

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.32 +0.42 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.41 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.28 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.029 -0.100 -3.20%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.393 -0.016 -0.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 14 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 14 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.42 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%
Chart Mars US 222 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.393 -0.016 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.60 +1.67 +2.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.25 +1.91 +2.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.70 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 926 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.49 +0.70 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.42 +1.19 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.42 +1.19 +1.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.17 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 379 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 64.70 +0.16 +0.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.05 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.30 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 74.40 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 71.10 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 71.10 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 74.15 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.10 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 71.50 +0.16 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 14 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.13 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph down ANS West Coast 9 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.53 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.46 +2.21 +2.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 23 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 9 days For those of you who are full of __it.

Breaking News:

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Plans One Cut This Year

Saudi Aramco Needs To Balance Investor Needs Against Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco Needs To Balance Investor Needs Against Oil Prices

Aramco has just priced its…

Surge in Demand Drives Up Shipping Costs for U.S. Importers

Surge in Demand Drives Up Shipping Costs for U.S. Importers

A surge in global demand…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Plans One Cut This Year

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 12, 2024, 3:10 PM CDT

The Federal Reserve concluded its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, leaving interest rates unchanged and indicating that there will be one cut in 2024, with more cuts following the next year and beyond. Earlier on Wednesday, just prior to the Fed’s announcement, new inflation data showed a notable slowdown in consumer price increases for May, in the clearest indication that inflation is cooling. 

Consumer prices rose 3.3% in the year through May, showing a slowdown in inflation.

Oil prices were ticking up on Wednesday, with both Brent crude and the U.S. benchmark crude oil gaining nearly 1% as of shortly after the conclusion of the Fed meeting. 

At 2:43 p.m. ET, Brent was trading up 0.84% at $82.61, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading up 0.78% at $78.51, for a 0.61-cent gain on the day. The Fed has been struggling with the determination of whether inflation is truly cooling enough to meet the central bank’s goal of 2% before implementing interest rate cuts, and the first quarter of this year had created significant hesitancy. 

At the close of the first-quarter of this year, the Federal Reserve indicated that policymakers were largely expecting interest rates in the U.S. to be cut to 4.6% this year, 3.9% in 2025 and 3.1% the following year. 

The European Central Bank started cutting interest rates last week, and Canada has followed suit. The ECB's recent interest rate cut, its first since 2019, marked a significant effort to tackle inflation. Following this, Denmark's central bank also lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.35%. The ECB cited progress in reducing inflation, which fell to 2.6% in the eurozone from 10% in late 2022.

JP Morgan economists had predicted that the Federal Reserve would cut rates once or twice this year, and three times next year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Matador Resources to Buy More Permian Assets in $1.9B Deal

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com