Exxon Quits Colombia Oilfield

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.88 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.77 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.00 -0.46 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.367 +0.092 +4.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.744 -0.030 -1.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.49 -1.55 -1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 80.13 -1.79 -2.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.744 -0.030 -1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.99 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.65 -0.44 -0.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.46 -2.24 -2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 505 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.10 -1.62 -1.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.49 -1.55 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.49 -1.55 -1.80%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.07 -1.37 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.08 -1.21 -1.80%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 59.58 -1.60 -2.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.98 -1.60 -1.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.23 -1.60 -1.93%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 78.38 -1.60 -2.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 75.08 -1.60 -2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 75.08 -1.60 -2.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.38 -1.60 -2.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 85.33 -1.60 -1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 74.68 -1.60 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.00 -1.75 -2.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.36 -1.69 -2.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 13 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 13 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 6 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Permian Growth Expected To Be Slow Before Peaking In 2030

Possible Cuts In Government Funding Could Affect Renewables

Possible Cuts In Government Funding Could Affect Renewables

The slowing economy could affect…

Lithium Exports Projected To Be As Lucrative As Coal In Australia

Lithium Exports Projected To Be As Lucrative As Coal In Australia

Australia's transition from coal power…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Quits Colombia Oilfield

By Tom Kool - Apr 18, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

ExxonMobil has decided to withdraw as of May 31 from a joint venture operating agreement for an oil and gas field in Colombia, the partner in the venture said on Tuesday, not even a month after pulling out of a sizeable project in Brazil.

Sintana Energy said in a regulatory filing that ExxonMobil had sent its subsidiary Patriot Energy Oil and Gas a notice stating that, based on the terms of the Joint Operating Agreement between ExxonMobil and Patriot, the U.S. supermajor had decided to withdraw from the agreement as of May 31, 2023.     

The notice also says that Exxon will withdraw from the Contract with the Colombian regulatory agency Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarbones, effective after obtaining required Government approvals. Both the JOA and Contract pertain to 43,158 acres of property known as the VMM-37 block in Colombia's Middle Magdalena Valley Basin.

Sintana Energy CEO Doug Manner said, "We are disappointed that our VMM-37 partner for more than a decade, ExxonMobil, has voluntarily chosen to withdraw from both the JOA and Contract. Management has engaged legal and technical advisors for assistance in addressing this unexpected change of events".

The withdrawal from a block in Colombia followed reports from earlier this month that ExxonMobil had ended a major drilling campaign offshore Brazil after years of failing to make a major oil discovery there.

ExxonMobil is also facing fresh scrutiny from investors over its climate ambitions at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) next month.

Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) and Christian Brothers Investment Services (CBIS) have co-filed a shareholder resolution, calling on the energy giant to provide more disclosures on potentially stranded assets post-energy transition.   

The two investment groups are requesting that Exxon's board reveal whether their asset retirement obligations (ARO) are in line with the International Energy Agency's (IEA) net zero emissions targets.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gazprom: Europe Will Find It “Very Difficult” To Fill Storage For Next Winter

Next Post

Volkswagen Has Ambitious Plans To Capture European EV Market Share

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com