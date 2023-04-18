Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Volkswagen Has Ambitious Plans To Capture European EV Market Share

Apr 18, 2023

Just as the EV price wars are heating up, Volkswagen has launched its much awaited ID7 sedan. Expected to be priced around $38,000 to $40,000 for the entry level model, the stunning sedan will assuredly be a direct competitor to Tesla's Model 3.

release by the company on Monday details the first all-electric Volkswagen for the upper mid-size sedan class, touting its "combination of excellent aerodynamics and a new, more efficient drivetrain". 

The launch is set for Fall 2023 for Europe and China, and then 2024 for North America. The vehicle has a manufacturer’s estimated potential range of up to 435 miles, as well as "a revised powertrain, spacious interior and premium technologies". 

The release says of the new drivetrain:

The new electric drivetrain has been optimized above all for energy efficiency. Depending on the battery size, Volkswagen estimates that, depending on trim, WLTP ranges of up to 435 miles (700 km) and DC fast charging capacities of up to about 200 kW will be possible.  EPA-estimated range is not yet available and will be released closer to the North American launch date.

“With the ID.7 we are taking the next step in our electric offensive. The ID.7 offers a high level of comfort and long ranges. By 2026, we will offer the broadest electric vehicle range of all manufacturers in Europe—from the entry-level model for less than 25,000 euros up to the ID.7 as the new top model within the EV family. Our goal is to achieve an electric car share of 80 per cent in Europe by 2030. From 2033, Volkswagen will produce only electric vehicles in Europe," said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars. 

Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development said: “The ID.7 sets new efficiency standards on the basis of the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). We are aiming for a range of up to 700 kilometres2 on the WLTP standard. This is made possible by very good aerodynamics and by significantly increased efficiency in the areas of the powertrain and thermal management.”

“The ID.7 is an extremely important model for the Volkswagen brand in Europe, North America and China. The ID.7 offers an attractive package that will excite both existing and new Volkswagen customers all over the world. With this Volkswagen, we are offering premium technologies that impress through their exclusivity, comfort and high degree of everyday usability," concluded Imelda Labbé, Member of the Brand Board of Management for Sales, Marketing and Aftersales.

