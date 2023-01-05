Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.68 +0.84 +1.15%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.62 +0.78 +1.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.91 +0.66 +0.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.112 -0.060 -1.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.287 +0.028 +1.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Opec Basket 6 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%
Mars US 10 hours 72.84 -2.42 -3.22%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.287 +0.028 +1.25%

Marine 1 day 76.57 -5.03 -6.16%
Murban 1 day 78.72 -5.51 -6.54%
Iran Heavy 1 day 73.50 -5.00 -6.37%
Basra Light 401 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 1 day 77.15 -5.58 -6.74%
Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.76 -5.26 -6.41%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 47.59 -4.36 -8.39%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.59 -4.09 -7.35%
Canadian Condensate 2 hours 74.99 -4.09 -5.17%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 73.24 -4.09 -5.29%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 70.39 -4.09 -5.49%
Peace Sour 2 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 68.39 -4.09 -5.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 77.34 -4.09 -5.02%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 66.69 -4.09 -5.78%

Louisiana Light 6 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Giddings 6 days 67.25 -3.25 -4.61%
ANS West Coast 6 days 82.38 +1.98 +2.46%
West Texas Sour 6 days 67.26 -7.08 -9.52%
Eagle Ford 6 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.42 -0.02 -0.02%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Exxon Expects Yet Another Strong Quarter

By Irina Slav - Jan 05, 2023, 1:05 AM CST

Exxon expects to book another strong quarter in financial results, with profit for October-December 2022 seen at $15.4 billion, according to a securities filing Reuters quoted in a report.

Analysts have estimated that the supermajor’s full 2022 net profit could hit $56 billion, which would be a record high. The record result would come on the back of wild price volatility for most of 2022.

According to preliminary operational figures for Exxon, its net profit for the full year could in fact reach $58 billion, Reuters noted in its report.

Although the total annual oil price rise for benchmarks was just 10 percent in 2022, the huge swings and the period when Brent was trading above $100 per barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine served to boost supermajors’ bottom lines.

These bottom lines made many in the White House angry during the year, prompting calls for a return to production growth above shareholder returns and even accusations of being “un-American” and profiteering from the war in Ukraine.

To this, the industry has responded with its own accusations of the federal government following a less than friendly policy towards the oil industry and with statements of economic facts such as cost inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain problems that began during the pandemic lockdowns but persist to this day.

Earlier this week Exxon’s chief executive also responded to such accusations, noting that this year’s record profits actually translated into modest returns on investment over a longer period.

Noting that those accusing the industry of raking it in should not ignore the massive losses it suffered in 2020, Mike Wirth said that “Through the cycle, it's an industry that generates 10%-ish returns on capital employed, which is I think, by the standards of many other industries, a pretty modest return,” as quoted by Bloomberg. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

