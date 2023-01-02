Exxon And Chevron Set For Record $100 Billion In Profits In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.42 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 5 hours 85.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +2.44 +3.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.134 -0.341 -7.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.489 +0.011 +0.44%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.489 +0.011 +0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 399 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 4 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 57.15 -0.56 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 80.55 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 78.80 -0.56 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 75.95 -0.56 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 73.95 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 82.90 -0.56 -0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 72.25 -0.56 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 15 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 15 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 20 days Wind droughts
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Tesla Delivers Record Amount Of Vehicles In Q4 But Misses Wall Street Estimates

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Up 193 This Year

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs Up 193 This Year

The U.S. oil and gas…

The Right Strategy For Oil Companies In 2023

The Right Strategy For Oil Companies In 2023

In a world where governments…

Winter Storm Elliott Highlights Vulnerability Of U.S. Energy Systems

Winter Storm Elliott Highlights Vulnerability Of U.S. Energy Systems

The most recent winter storm…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Exxon And Chevron Set For Record $100 Billion In Profits In 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 02, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • ExxonMobil and Chevron are expected to report a record $100 billion in combined profits in 2022.
  • Exxon is set to report a record of as much as $56 billion in profit for 2022.
  • The supermajors’ record quarterly earnings have drawn repeated criticism from President Joe Biden and officials from his Administration.
Join Our Community

The surge in oil and gas prices will translate into record-high 2022 earnings for the two U.S. supermajors, Exxon and Chevron, with their combined yearly profits hitting nearly $100 billion, analysts say.   

The two oil and gas giants benefited from the soaring price of oil and gas following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although oil prices traded below $90 per barrel in the last weeks of 2022 and prices increased on an annual basis by only around 10% last year compared to 2021, extreme volatility and the frequent surges above $100 per barrel helped all oil firms, including the biggest American integrated companies, generate record or near-record quarterly profits and cash flows.    

The yearly earnings for Exxon and Chevron are also expected to be at record highs. Exxon is set to report a record of as much as $56 billion in profit for 2022, while Chevron’s earnings are projected to exceed $37 billion, also a record-high, per estimates compiled by S&P Capital IQ cited by the Financial Times.

The supermajors’ record quarterly earnings have drawn repeated criticism from President Joe Biden and officials from his Administration, who have slammed company strategies to boost share buybacks and raise dividends instead of “passing on the savings” to “lower the prices at the pump” for American consumers.  

Exxon and Chevron’s quarterly earnings after the Russian invasion of Ukraine were already an indication that the yearly profits for 2022 would be at record highs. 

Chevron posted its highest-ever quarterly profits for the second quarter, thanks to high oil and gas prices and tight fuel markets driving multi-year high refining margins. For Q3, Chevron recorded its second-highest quarterly profit ever on the back of increased oil and gas demand and increased U.S. production. Exxon booked a record $19.66 billion profit for the third quarter, beating the previous record of $17.9 billion it booked for the previous quarter.  Related: Gazprom Eyes Fast-Growing Chinese Market As Its Exports Plunge By 50%

ADVERTISEMENT

Chevron is “on track to beat” in 2022 its free cash flow record from 2021, chief financial officer Pierre Breber said on the Q3 earnings call in October. 

Chevron said last month its 2023 organic capex would be $14 billion for 2023, consistent with its “long-term plans to safely deliver higher returns and lower carbon,” according to chairman and CEO Mike Wirth. 

“Our capex budgets remain in line with prior guidance despite inflation,” Wirth said. “We’re winning back investors with capital efficient growth, a strong balance sheet, and more cash returned to shareholders.” 

Exxon’s corporate plan through 2027, also unveiled in December, maintains annual capital expenditures at $20-$25 billion, while growing lower-emissions investments to around $17 billion. Investments in 2023 are expected to be in the range of $23 billion to $25 billion to help increase supply to meet global demand.

“We view our success as an ‘and’ equation, one in which we can produce the energy and products society needs – and – be a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from our own operations and also those from other companies,” said chairman and CEO Darren Woods. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if they raise investments in clean energy solutions, both supermajors say that they would continue to deliver oil and gas as the world will still run on fossil fuels for years, and decades, to come. 

The strategy, however, has been slammed by both environmentalists and the White House. Campaigners accuse oil majors of greenwashing, while the Biden Administration is accusing the companies of “war profiteering” and of not investing in American supply, threatening windfall taxes for those who don’t. 

If oil firms don’t invest in increasing production and refining capacity, “they’re going to pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions,” President Biden said in October.  

With the decline in U.S. gasoline prices in recent weeks, the rhetoric of blaming the oil industry has subsided at the expense of the Administration taking credit for the falling prices at the pump. 

On several occasions, the American Petroleum Institute (API) has issued statements after criticism from the Biden Administration. In one of the most recent from end-October, API President and CEO Mike Sommers said, “Rather than taking credit for price declines and shifting blame for price increases, the Biden administration should get serious about addressing the supply and demand imbalance that has caused higher gas prices and created long-term energy challenges.” 

“Oil companies do not set prices—global commodities markets do. Increasing taxes on American energy discourages investment in new production, which is the exact opposite of what is needed.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Coal Demand To Remain Robust In 2023
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?
The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil
The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo

The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com