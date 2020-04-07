Exxon Cuts Spending By $10 Billion As Oil Prices Collapse

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.00 +1.37 +5.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.69 +0.82 +2.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.025 +1.35%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 20.63 -4.45 -17.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 23.48 +0.47 +2.04%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 24.10 -0.75 -3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.66 -1.82 -8.89%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.025 +1.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 25.24 -0.07 -0.28%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 25.62 -0.15 -0.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 21.80 +1.25 +6.08%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 30.90 -3.14 -9.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 22.32 +0.40 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 26.76 +0.72 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 23.48 +0.47 +2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 11.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 10.68 -2.26 -17.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 26.93 -2.26 -7.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 26.48 -2.26 -7.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 21.83 -2.26 -9.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 16.08 -2.26 -12.32%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 16.08 -2.26 -12.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 20.33 -2.26 -10.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 25.08 -2.26 -8.27%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 16.58 -2.26 -12.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 14.00 -2.50 -15.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 29.05 +3.37 +13.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 17.58 -2.45 -12.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 16.25 -2.25 -12.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.81 -2.26 -6.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 8 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 11 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 6 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 17 mins Russia's Rosneft Oil is screwed
  • 11 hours Mr
  • 20 hours While China was covering up Covid-19 it went on an international buying spree for ventilators and masks. From Jan 7th until the end of February China bought 2.2 Billion masks !
  • 8 hours Free market or Freeloading off the work of others?
  • 22 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 22 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 9 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 8 hours China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 23 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 15 hours Which producers will shut in first?

Breaking News:

WTI Slides On Huge Crude Inventory Build

OPEC Can’t Kill U.S. Shale

OPEC Can’t Kill U.S. Shale

Saudi Arabia’s effort to crush…

The Oil Giant Drowning In Debt

The Oil Giant Drowning In Debt

Oil major ExxonMobil has not…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Cuts Spending By $10 Billion As Oil Prices Collapse

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 07, 2020, 1:30 PM CDT Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is axing capital expenditure for this year by $10 billion, quantifying on Tuesday the capex cuts it announced last month in response to the oil demand and oil price collapse. The most significant reductions will take place in the Permian Basin. 

Shortly after the price of oil collapsed in early March, Exxon said that it was looking to “significantly reduce spending as a result of market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and commodity price decreases.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. supermajor quantified this ‘significant reduction,’ saying that its capital investments for 2020 are now expected to be 30 percent lower, at around $23 billion, down from the previously announced capex of some $33 billion.

Exxon will also cut its cash operating expenses by 15 percent, driven by deliberate actions to increase efficiencies and reduce costs.

“The largest share of the capital spending reduction will be in the Permian Basin, where short-cycle investments can be more readily adjusted to respond to market conditions while preserving value over the long term. Reduced activity will affect the pace of drilling and well completions until market conditions improve,” Exxon said, echoing the strategy of the other U.S. supermajor, Chevron.

Two weeks ago, Chevron said it was slashing capital expenditures, especially in the Permian, and was suspending its share buyback program. Chevron is axing its 2020 capital spending plan by $4 billion, or by 20 percent, to $16 billion, to protect its dividend and balance sheet in one of the worst oil price routs in recent memory. Of the $4-billion capex cut, Chevron will slash $2 billion across upstream unconventionals, primarily in the Permian Basin.

Premium: Ending The Oil War Isn’t Enough

Exxon now followed Chevron is slashing capex in the basin, which was their prime target for boosting production in the coming years. All supermajors have announced spending reductions in recent weeks after oil prices crashed on the coronavirus-hit demand shock and price-war-driven supply shock.  

The Permian and oil development offshore Guyana remain part of Exxon’s long-term growth plans, but the supermajor has delayed a final investment decision for the Rovuma liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique, which was expected later this year.

“Our capital allocation priorities also remain unchanged. Our objective is to continue investing in industry-advantaged projects to create value, preserve cash for the dividend and make appropriate and prudent use of our balance sheet,” Exxon’s chairman and CEO Darren Woods said.

Unlike its competitors, Exxon has pursued higher spending in recent years to boost production, but it has also amassed higher debt along the way.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

OPEC Nations Face Credit Downgrades As Crisis Drags On

Next Post

Petrobras Slashes Oil Output Ahead Of Global Production Meeting

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com