Petrobras Slashes Oil Output Ahead Of Global Production Meeting

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.00 +1.37 +5.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.69 +0.82 +2.57%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.025 +1.35%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 20.63 -4.45 -17.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 23.48 +0.47 +2.04%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 24.10 -0.75 -3.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.66 -1.82 -8.89%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.877 +0.025 +1.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 25.24 -0.07 -0.28%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 25.62 -0.15 -0.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 21.80 +1.25 +6.08%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 30.90 -3.14 -9.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 22.32 +0.40 +1.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 26.73 +0.44 +1.67%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 26.76 +0.72 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 23.48 +0.47 +2.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 11.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 10.68 -2.26 -17.47%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 26.93 -2.26 -7.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 26.48 -2.26 -7.86%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 21.83 -2.26 -9.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 16.08 -2.26 -12.32%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 16.08 -2.26 -12.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 20.33 -2.26 -10.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 25.08 -2.26 -8.27%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 16.58 -2.26 -12.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 22.21 -0.90 -3.89%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 14.00 -2.50 -15.15%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 29.05 +3.37 +13.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 17.58 -2.45 -12.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 21.53 -2.45 -10.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 20.25 -2.50 -10.99%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 16.25 -2.25 -12.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.81 -2.26 -6.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 8 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 11 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 hour Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 6 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 17 mins Russia's Rosneft Oil is screwed
  • 11 hours Mr
  • 20 hours While China was covering up Covid-19 it went on an international buying spree for ventilators and masks. From Jan 7th until the end of February China bought 2.2 Billion masks !
  • 8 hours Free market or Freeloading off the work of others?
  • 22 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 22 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 9 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 8 hours China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 23 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 15 hours Which producers will shut in first?

Breaking News:

WTI Slides On Huge Crude Inventory Build

Risky Mining Projects Could Come At Huge Cost For Canadian Taxpayer

Risky Mining Projects Could Come At Huge Cost For Canadian Taxpayer

Mining activities in Canada continue…

Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

Russia may be willing to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Petrobras Slashes Oil Output Ahead Of Global Production Meeting

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 07, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT PBR

Petrobras has set its April oil production at 2.07 million barrels per day (bpd), after having reduced production by 200,000 bpd in the past two weeks in response to the low oil prices, Brazil’s state-owned oil firm said in a securities filing on Tuesday.  

“The company continues monitoring the market and, if necessary, will make new adjustments always ensuring safety conditions for people, operations and processes,” said Petrobras, the largest producer in the South American country, which not part of the OPEC+ group.

At the end of March, Petrobras—like many major oil firms—announced reductions in capital spending and production guidance due to the oil price crash and the collapse in global oil demand in the coronavirus pandemic.

Petrobras slashed its planned investments for 2020 to US$8.5 billion from US$12 billion and mothballed operating platforms in the shallow-water fields with higher lifting costs per barrel that had turned cash-flow negative after the price collapse. On March 26, Petrobras said it would cut its oil production by 100,000 bpd by the end of March. A week later, Petrobras said it would cut its oil production by 200,000 bpd as of April 1—a volume that includes the production reduction announced the previous week.  

Premium: Ending The Oil War Isn’t Enough

Production levels at Petrobras, being a state-controlled entity, could play an important role in global oil supply management in the coming months, if Brazil and other nations outside the current OPEC+ group, most notably the United States, Canada, and Norway, were to join OPEC+ and its leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia in a global production-cut deal to possibly remove 10 million bpd from the market.

Brazil was expected to be the third-largest growth driver of non-OPEC supply in 2020 after the U.S. and Norway, according to OPEC.

Last week, Petrobras’s chief executive Roberto Castello Blanco said that the oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and any reported talks they may or may not be holding had become irrelevant in the context of the demand loss in the Covid-19 pandemic.   

Analysts are still skeptical that such a large and diverse group of oil producers will agree and implement a collective cut, especially as every country signals they would not reduce their production if the United States doesn’t commit to cuts, too.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Exxon Cuts Spending By $10 Billion As Oil Prices Collapse

Next Post

U.S. Restarts LNG Exports To China After 1-Year Break

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com