European Parliament Approves ICE Car Ban

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.91 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.51 -1.07 -1.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.99 -1.17 -1.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.553 -0.014 -0.55%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 -0.043 -1.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 77.06 -1.78 -2.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.446 -0.043 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.07 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.02 +0.54 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.36 -0.88 -1.10%
Graph down Basra Light 442 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.76 -0.98 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.61 -0.66 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.48 -1.04 -1.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.81 -1.08 -1.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 81.21 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 79.46 -1.08 -1.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 76.61 -1.08 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 74.61 -1.08 -1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.56 -1.08 -1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.91 -1.08 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.67 +0.42 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.05 +1.42 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 6 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 6 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Chinese Refining Giants Resume Purchases Of Russia’s Flagship Crude

Europe’s Gas Prices Drop To The Lowest Level Since September 2021

Europe’s Gas Prices Drop To The Lowest Level Since September 2021

Milder weather, the end of…

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

Renewable technologies are often touted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

European Parliament Approves ICE Car Ban

By Irina Slav - Feb 15, 2023, 2:08 AM CST

The European Parliament has voted in favor of the phaseout of internal combustion engine cars in the European Union from 2035.

The vote was narrow, with 340 out of 640 MEPs in favor but it confirmed plans announced by the European Commission last year. The plans were announced following a deal struck between the European Parliament and the Council of Europe to mandate zero emissions from cars and vans from 2035.

When the proposal to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles in the European Union was made last year, it immediately triggered a reaction from the auto industry.

In June, when the proposal was first made, the head of the German car industry association, Hildegard Mueller, said that Europe’s charging infrastructure is insufficiently developed for the EV targets the shift would entail. She also warned that the Commission, which made the proposal, was acting prematurely.

Besides such concerns, however, there are even more direct ones that will in all likelihood interfere with the zero-emission plans of the EU. Chief among them is an expected shortage of copper, which is used heavily in electric vehicles.

The price of lithium is also a concern even though it has fallen from the highs reached last year. Experts seem to agree that EVs only have a future as a mass way of transportation if they achieve price parity with ICE cars while offering comparable performance.

There is also the issue of Chinese dominance in the EV space along the supply chain. China, the world’s biggest EV market, is also the country with the biggest rare earths processing capacity and the leader in battery technology, as recently evidenced by Ford’s deal with CATL for the latter’s EV battery technology, to be used at Ford’s new factory in Michigan.

The head of the European Union’s Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, commented earlier that following the overwhelming approval of the ban, progress will be reviewed in three years to see how the EU would get to its 2035 zero-emission target.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ford Inks Controversial Battery Deal With Chinese Company

Next Post

Chinese Refining Giants Resume Purchases Of Russia’s Flagship Crude

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com