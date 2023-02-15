Chinese Refining Giants Resume Purchases Of Russia’s Flagship Crude

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.94 -1.12 -1.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.54 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.99 -1.17 -1.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.545 -0.022 -0.86%
Graph down Gasoline 19 mins 2.448 -0.040 -1.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 77.06 -1.78 -2.26%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.448 -0.040 -1.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.07 +0.54 +0.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.02 +0.54 +0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.36 -0.88 -1.10%
Graph down Basra Light 442 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.76 -0.98 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.29 -0.55 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.61 -0.66 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.23 +0.67 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.48 -1.04 -1.66%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 57.81 -1.08 -1.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.21 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 79.46 -1.08 -1.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 76.61 -1.08 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 73.31 -1.08 -1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 74.61 -1.08 -1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 83.56 -1.08 -1.28%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 72.91 -1.08 -1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.94 +1.30 +1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.50 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.67 +0.42 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.62 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.05 +1.42 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 6 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 6 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Chinese Refining Giants Resume Purchases Of Russia’s Flagship Crude

Iran Expects $100 Oil When Chinese Demand Rebounds

Iran Expects $100 Oil When Chinese Demand Rebounds

Iran’s OPEC representative said that…

Russia, China And South Africa To Hold Naval Exercises In Indian Ocean

Russia, China And South Africa To Hold Naval Exercises In Indian Ocean

China, Russia and South Africa…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Refining Giants Resume Purchases Of Russia’s Flagship Crude

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 15, 2023, 3:07 AM CST

After a brief hiatus around the time the EU embargo and the G7 price cap on Russian crude came into force, China’s largest state-held refiners have resumed purchases of Russia’s flagship Urals crude at well below the $60 cap without breaching the sanctions, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.    

State oil refining giants PetroChina and Sinopec are back on the market for Urals and are buying it at deep discounts via trading companies that handle the payments to Russian oil exporters and arrange the shipping and insurance services, according to Reuters’ sources.  

The top state refiners in China are not violating the terms of the price cap mechanism and are not using Western tankers or insurance, either, the sources added. 

The state-owned refiners are expected to receive Urals crude from Russia this month, after last importing the blend in November last year, just ahead of the G7 price cap and the EU embargo which came into effect on December 5. While initially wary of how the mechanism will actually work, Chinese state refiners are now back to buying and importing Urals.

Such trades are beneficial for the Chinese refiners as they import crude at much lower prices than on the international markets, raising their profits from processing cheap crude at a time when China’s oil demand is set for a recovery after the end of the zero-Covid policy in the world’s largest crude oil importer. The trade is beneficial for Russia, to an extent, too—Moscow has a new major outlet for Urals, which used to go mostly to the European market prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions on Russia’s crude oil exports.

However, the much cheaper Urals compared to a year ago is reducing Russia’s budget revenues, to which oil is a major contributor.

Due to the low price of Urals in January, Russia’s budget was $24.7 billion (1.76 trillion rubles) into deficit in January, compared to a surplus for January 2022, as state revenues from oil and gas plunged by 46.4% due to the low price of Urals and lower natural gas exports, the Russian Finance Ministry said in preliminary estimates last week.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

European Parliament Approves ICE Car Ban

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com