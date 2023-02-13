Britain’s Pubs Are At A Breaking Point As Energy Costs Rise

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.13 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.61 +0.22 +0.25%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.57 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.414 -0.100 -3.98%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 +0.020 +0.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 3 days 78.22 +1.51 +1.97%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 +0.020 +0.81%

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.66 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.67 +2.49 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 441 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 81.72 -2.75 -3.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.09 +2.14 +2.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.73 +2.42 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 62.26 +2.31 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.47 +1.66 +2.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.87 +1.66 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 80.12 +1.66 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.27 +1.66 +2.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 73.97 +1.66 +2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.27 +1.66 +2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 84.22 +1.66 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.57 +1.66 +2.31%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.25 +1.66 +2.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.63 +1.66 +2.00%

  Energy Armageddon
  How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  E-car Sales Collapse
  Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

China Set To Sign Another Massive LNG Deal With Qatar

More Than Half Of Europe’s Electricity Comes From Clean Energy Sources

More Than Half Of Europe’s Electricity Comes From Clean Energy Sources

Russia’s war in Ukraine has…

Permian Oil Production Could Surge By 500,000 Bpd This Year

Permian Oil Production Could Surge By 500,000 Bpd This Year

Bullish catalysts are mounting in…

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Britain’s Pubs Are At A Breaking Point As Energy Costs Rise

By City A.M - Feb 13, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Britain’s pubs are at “breaking point,” hospitality chiefs have warned after new figures reveal that the number of pub and bar insolvencies has risen 83 percent in the last year. 

According to data published by accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young, some 512 pub and bar companies went bust in 2022, up from 280 the previous year – with the firm citing inflation and rising energy bills as the key reasons for closures.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, told City A.M. that the scale of insolvencies is unfortunately reflective of the “enormous challenges” facing hospitality, and many pubs are now at “breaking point”. 

“Soaring energy costs, labour shortages, record food and drink inflation, industrial action and debt from pandemic loans, to name a few, will eventually deal a fatal blow to businesses, and we’re seeing that in these figures,” she said. 

It comes as the government revealed it is set to reduce the amount of relief it provides businesses and public sector organisations in relation to energy bills in April. 

The current Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which was announced in September, has provided £18bn to businesses to help with soaring costs. 

However, this support package will now be replaced with the Energy Bills Discount Scheme which will see the amount reduced to £5.5bn. 

“The spiralling cost of energy has been our members’ number one concern for close to a year now and remains so,”  Emma McClarkin, chief executive, of the British Beer and Pub Association, told City A.M

“As this data demonstrates, there is no doubt that energy costs are causing businesses to fail – people simply cannot afford to make ends meet and are left with no choice but to shut up shop meaning a community loses its pub or brewery, and the jobs and livelihoods that go with it, for good,” McClarkin said.

By CityAM

