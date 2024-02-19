Equinor Signs 15-Year LNG Supply Deal With Indian Firm

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 14 mins 79.40 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.29 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.98 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.559 -0.050 -3.11%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.315 -0.021 -0.92%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.63 +0.11 +0.13%
Chart Mars US 108 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.315 -0.021 -0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.50 +1.92 +2.41%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.26 +1.47 +1.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 80.12 +0.49 +0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 812 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 85.15 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.93 +0.82 +0.96%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.94 +0.63 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 82.63 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 265 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 58.59 +1.23 +2.14%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 days 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 days 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 days 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 days 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.42 +1.16 +1.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.24 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 74.07 +1.16 +1.59%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.67 +2.42 +3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 mins Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 3 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 4 hours World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 3 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 9 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 3 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 3 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

Russia-Turkey Trade Chills after Latest U.S. Sanctions Threat

Brent Needs To Be $90 or Higher To Reflect Actual Fundamentals

Brent Needs To Be $90 or Higher To Reflect Actual Fundamentals

Oil prices, led by Brent,…

Traders Cautiously Optimistic About Crude

Traders Cautiously Optimistic About Crude

In the forthcoming week, traders…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Equinor Signs 15-Year LNG Supply Deal With Indian Firm

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 19, 2024, 11:30 AM CST

Equinor has signed a 15-year agreement to supply LNG to India’s Deepak Fertilisers, which will use the gas mainly as a feedstock for ammonia production at a new plant, the Norwegian energy major said on Monday.

Equinor is growing its LNG portfolio and will use the super-chilled fuel from its operated Hammerfest LNG export plant in Norway and LNG sourced primarily from the United States, the company said.

Under the deal with Deepak Fertilisers, Equinor will deliver 0.65 million tons of LNG for 15 years starting in 2026.   

Deepak Fertilisers will use the gas to produce ammonia – a key fertilizer ingredient – for domestic use at its newly commissioned plant for manufacturing fertilizers and petrochemicals.

“Deepak’s new ammonia plant has created new gas demand in the growing Indian market,” said Helge Haugane, Equinor’s Senior vice president for Gas & Power.

“We look forward to developing our relationship with Deepak and to exploring avenues for further collaboration on petrochemicals feedstocks such as propane and ethane and on low carbon ammonia in the future.”

The long-term deal with Deepak Fertilisers follows one of the biggest-ever natural supply deals for Norway’s energy giant worth an estimated $54 billion (50 billion euros). In December, Equinor signed an agreement to supply Germany’s state-controlled firm Securing Energy for Europe (Sefe) with around 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year from January 1, 2024, until 2034, plus an option for another 5 years, at terms reflecting market prices.

For Indian firms, securing LNG supply is crucial as consumption of natural gas in industrial activities is set to soar.

India’s industry expansion and rising oil refining to meet higher fuel demand are set to drive a tripling of the country’s natural gas consumption by 2050, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last week.

In 2022, India’s gas consumption amounted to 7.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), with over 70% of the demand coming from the industrial sector. By 2050, India’s natural gas consumption is set to more than triple to 23.2 Bcf/d, according to EIA’s estimates.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Drag Russia’s Refining Rates Down by 380,000 Bpd

Next Post

Oil and Gas Firms Hold Crisis Talks Over UK Windfall Tax Plan

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com