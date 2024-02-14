India’s Natural Gas Consumption Set To Triple by 2050

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 76.64 -1.23 -1.58%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 81.51 -1.26 -1.52%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.10 -1.17 -1.42%
Graph down Natural Gas 25 mins 1.609 -0.080 -4.74%
Graph down Gasoline 25 mins 2.317 -0.078 -3.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 103 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.317 -0.078 -3.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.92 +1.04 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 82.08 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.49 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 807 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.19 +1.34 +1.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.92 +1.42 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.90 +0.97 +1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.43 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 260 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.06 +0.64 +1.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 77.96 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 69.56 +0.64 +0.93%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 63.56 +0.64 +1.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.31 +0.64 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 73.06 +0.64 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 64.31 +0.64 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.79 -0.20 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.35 +0.95 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.10 +0.95 +1.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 81.73 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.75 +0.95 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.50 +1.10 +1.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.00 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.34 +0.95 +1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 5 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 4 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 2 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 3 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 4 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 3 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 4 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 3 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 4 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

India’s Natural Gas Consumption Set To Triple by 2050

ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

ConocoPhillips Bids for Pieces of Citgo With Claims, Not Cash

ConocoPhillips is the largest creditor,…

Skilled Worker Shortage Stalls U.S. Construction Boom in 2024

Skilled Worker Shortage Stalls U.S. Construction Boom in 2024

The U.S. construction industry will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Natural Gas Consumption Set To Triple by 2050

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 14, 2024, 4:30 PM CST

India’s industry expansion and rising oil refining to meet higher fuel demand are set to drive a tripling of the country’s natural gas consumption by 2050, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

In 2022, India’s natural gas consumption amounted to 7.0 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), with over 70% of the demand coming from the industrial sector. By 2050, India’s natural gas consumption is set to more than triple to 23.2 Bcf/d, according to EIA’s estimates.  

Among India’s five consuming sectors, the industrial sector’s share of gas consumption will grow the most, rising to 80% of total consumption, followed by the transportation sector rising to 10%.  

India’s gas consumption in oil refining is expected to grow significantly to keep up with India’s domestic demand for oil products, the EIA notes. By 2050, gas consumption will surge by more than 250% for the production of basic chemicals and by more than 400% for refining, with the two industries together accounting for about 79% of India’s industrial natural gas demand in 2050.

India is boosting its refining capacity. The country should add 1.12 million bpd to its current total each year until 2028, a junior oil minister told India’s parliament at the end of 2023.

Total Indian refining capacity is expected to increase by 22% in five years from the current 254 million metric tons per year, which are equal to around 5.8 million bpd, Rameswar Teli said.

Per the EIA forecasts, India’s gas demand – buoyed by oil refining and other industrial production – is expected to grow at an annual rate of 4.4% by 2050, more than twice the 2.0% annual growth rate of gas consumption in China, the next-fastest-growing country.

India’s economy is growing faster than all other major economies, and so is its demand for energy.  

ADVERTISEMENT

All forecasters expect India to replace China as the biggest driver of global oil demand growth in the long term, which should happen before 2030. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Calls For $1 Trillion Annual Climate Funding from Developed Economies

Next Post

Novatek Resumes Fuel Processing After Ukrainian Drone Attack

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

 Alt text

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com