Can Hydrogen Cars Compete With EVs?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.20 +1.17 +1.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.38 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.54 +0.26 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.619 +0.038 +2.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.333 +0.015 +0.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 105 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.333 +0.015 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.58 -1.78 -2.19%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.79 -1.92 -2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.63 +1.75 +2.25%
Graph down Basra Light 809 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.67 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 +0.34 +0.40%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.31 +0.13 +0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.52 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 262 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.09 +1.23 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.74 +1.23 +1.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.99 +1.23 +1.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 69.59 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 63.59 +1.23 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 67.34 +1.23 +1.86%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 73.09 +1.23 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 64.34 +1.23 +1.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +1.48 +1.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.51 +1.39 +1.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.26 +1.39 +2.08%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.24 -1.08 -1.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.91 +1.39 +1.94%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.25 -1.25 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.25 +1.71%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.56 +0.22 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 7 days U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 20 mins CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 7 mins Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine
  • 6 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 21 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 22 hours Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 6 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe
  • 6 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Russia’s Crude Processing Rates Drop in February

How China is Tightening its Noose on Critical Minerals

How China is Tightening its Noose on Critical Minerals

Decoupling from China’s sprawling renewable…

Oil Majors Pursue Projects with $30 per Barrel Breakeven

Oil Majors Pursue Projects with $30 per Barrel Breakeven

Oil majors are now hedging…

RBC Predicts Prolonged Challenges in EV Market

RBC Predicts Prolonged Challenges in EV Market

RBC's analysis suggests that the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Hydrogen Cars Compete With EVs?

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 16, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • Hydrogen is projected to account for 16% of road transport, potentially competing with battery-powered electric vehicles.
  • Challenges in hydrogen production efficiency and sourcing remain, with different types of hydrogen production presenting varying environmental impacts.
  • While hydrogen-powered cars face hurdles, the shipping industry is poised for transformation as hydrogen offers a viable solution to reduce carbon emissions.
Join Our Community
Hydrogen

 

Hydrogen could be the next big thing in the automotive world. In its pathway to net zero by mid-century, the International Energy Agency projects that hydrogen will account for a full 16% of road transport. Moreover, some industry insiders believe that cars powered by hydrogen, either by combusting it like gasoline or by incorporating it into a fuel cell, could even overtake the prevalence of battery-powered electric vehicles in the coming years. Others think that’s a gross overestimation. But everyone agrees that hydrogen will likely be integral to the future of the transportation sector. 

Hydrogen has been touted as a promising green replacement for gasoline and diesel because, like petroleum-based fossil fuels, hydrogen can be combusted at high heat. But unlike gasoline and diesel, it emits no carbon dioxide when it burns. Instead, it just leaves behind harmless water vapor. That’s why companies have been pouring cash into finding a way to revolutionize the transportation sector – responsible for approximately one quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions at a global level – by replacing traditional fuels with green hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cells. 

Last month, Toyota chair Akio Toyoda said he thinks the share of battery cars on the global market will peak at 30%, with the remaining 70% taken up by hydrogen and internal combustion engines. BMW chief executive officer Oliver Zipse is similarly bullish about the technology as one component of a cleaner transportation future. “Hydrogen is the missing piece in the jigsaw when it comes to emission-free mobility,” he said last year before offering the caveat: “One technology on its own will not be enough to enable climate-neutral mobility worldwide.”

There are already a couple of hydrogen-powered cars on the market, both from East Asian automakers – Toyota’s Mirai and the Nexo SUV from Hyundai. However, even Toyota admits that hydrogen-powered cars have “not been successful” so far, largely because sourcing hydrogen remains a key issue, as cited by Toyota technical chief, Hiroki Nakajima in a quote to Autocar in October.

Creating hydrogen is an energy-intensive process, which means that its production is sometimes an inefficient and even counterintuitive use of energy. By some metrics, creating green hydrogen requires three times more electricity than would be needed just to power an electric vehicle directly. Elon Musk, head of leading electric vehicle company Tesla, has called automotive hydrogen technology “fool sells,” dismissing the use of energy to make hydrogen when it could more easily just charge an EV battery.

Most hydrogen used in industrial applications today is ‘gray hydrogen,’ meaning it’s produced by using fossil fuels. Blue hydrogen is produced using natural gas, making it a bit cleaner (depending on who you ask). Green hydrogen is produced using only clean energy supplies, but even that may not be a win for the climate as it is taking up key clean energy resources that may be more efficiently and strategically used in other applications. And then there’s gold hydrogen, the holy grail of naturally occurring hydrogen deposits, which has yet to be successfully developed. Long story short, there's a whole rainbow of hydrogens out there, but none of them offers a silver bullet solution for cleaning up the transportation sector. 

While the jury is out on whether hydrogen-based cars will actually be able to compete with battery-powered ones, and whether they will be able to do so in a way that’s better for the environment, there is one part of the transportation sector that almost everyone agrees could and likely will be revolutionized by hydrogen. And that’s the shipping industry. Big industrial vehicles and ships are some of the biggest emitters of carbon dioxide in the sector, and they are also the hardest to electrify. In this application, diverting energy toward making hydrogen would actually make sense in the bottom line, and be a huge win for the environment as the shipping sector is considered to be one of the hardest to clean up. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Are OPEC+ Members Ignoring 2024 Production Cuts?

Next Post

UK Battery Storage Firms Wrestle with Financial Turmoil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets

Wyoming Rare Earth Discovery Could Shake Up Global Markets
Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024

Diesel Prices Set to Surge in 2024
Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest

Oil Markets Are Much Tighter Than Oil Prices Suggest
Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch

Another Mega-Merger Is Brewing in the U.S. Shale Patch
Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

Exxon’s Guyana Oil Drilling Plans Anger Venezuela

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com