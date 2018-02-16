Eni Returns To Profit On Higher Oil Prices, New Projects

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.54 +0.37 +0.60%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.89 +0.56 +0.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.605 -0.015 -0.57%
Mars US 22 hours 59.44 +0.84 +1.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.09 +1.05 +1.72%
Urals 2 days 60.70 -0.60 -0.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.74 +0.71 +1.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.605 -0.015 -0.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.38 +2.25 +3.81%
Murban 2 days 64.88 +2.25 +3.59%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.19 +0.61 +1.04%
Basra Light 2 days 59.57 +0.04 +0.07%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.04 +0.58 +0.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 +0.56 +0.88%
Girassol 2 days 63.99 +0.56 +0.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.09 +1.05 +1.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 34.86 -0.17 -0.49%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.67 +0.57 +1.50%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.57 +0.57 +0.90%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.17 +0.57 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.17 +0.57 +1.06%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.92 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.42 +0.57 +1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.12 +0.57 +0.94%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.57 +0.57 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.63 +1.97 +3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +0.75 +1.32%
Giddings 2 days 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.64 +1.92 +3.06%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.61 +1.41 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.56 +1.41 +2.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.11 +1.41 +2.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +0.75 +1.48%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.36 +1.16 +1.75%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 hours Court rules DOE to implement Obama efficiency rules
  • 26 mins DOA to invest $6.5M in coal industry
  • 1 hour Tillerson Seeks A Deal With Erdogan On Syria
  • 1 day Iraq Seeks $100 Bln to Rebuild Economy
  • 19 hours Allegedly the Search For Aliens is Struggling Thanks to Cryptocurrency Mania
  • 2 mins White House considering steel and aluminum tariffs
  • 8 hours Amazon reaches $1.2 million settlement with EPA over illegal pesticide sales
  • 11 mins U.S. Bancorp hit with $613M in penalties
  • 51 mins Experts said US losing ground to China on AI
  • 1 day Australia's solar power boom to double in a year
  • 1 day Electric Buses to Reach Half of World Fleet by 2025
  • 1 day US intelligence warn against Chinese phones
  • 11 hours Saudi To Carry OPEC's Water Again
  • 18 hours 25-cent Gas Tax Hike? Interesting political quagmire for Trump
  • 18 hours Is 30% Solar Import Tariff Going to hurt US solar?
  • 23 hours How Good Is Putin's Word?

Breaking News:

Total CEO Dismisses Norway’s Wealth Fund Claims

The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

The Most Bullish Indicator For Long-Term Oil Demand

As air travel continues to…

Asia’s Strong Diesel Demand Supports Crude Prices

Asia’s Strong Diesel Demand Supports Crude Prices

As oversupply fears return to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Eni Returns To Profit On Higher Oil Prices, New Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 16, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Offshore rig

New oil and gas project startups and higher oil prices helped Italy’s oil major Eni (NYSE:E) to return to profit in 2017 and more than double fourth-quarter earnings on the back of record oil and gas production.

Eni reported on Friday an adjusted net profit of US$3.023 billion (2.411 billion euro) for full-year 2017, compared to a loss of US$426 million (340 million euro) for 2016. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings jumped 112 percent to US$1.22 billion (975 million euro), well ahead of the analyst consensus estimate of US$715 million (570 million euro) provided by the company.

Eni’s production of oil and gas reached an all-time high of 1.92 million boe/d in December 2017, while Q4 average production was 1.89 million boe/d, the highest quarterly production in the last seven years. Full-year oil and gas production increased 3.2 percent to average 1.82 million boe/d, the highest ever annual production for Eni.

Last year, Eni added 243,000 boe/d of production as it started four projects, including the giant Zohr gas field offshore Egypt, as well as projects in Angola, Ghana, and Indonesia.

Eni was also one of the most successful explorers among the oil majors recently, and it discovered 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent of new resources last year.

Looking ahead, Eni expects its 2018 production to rise by 3 percent, thanks to ramp-ups of fields put into operation in 2017, mainly in Egypt, Angola, and Indonesia, and start-up of a number of satellite phases at giant producing fields—in Libya, Angola, and Ghana.

This year’s capital expenditures are planned at around US$10 billion (8 billion euro), up from US$9.53 billion (7.6 billion euro) spent in 2017.

Related: WTI-Brent Spread Close To Narrowest In Six Months

Eni estimates that it currently needs Brent at $57 a barrel in order to cover capital expenditures and dividends with cash flows, better than the management’s expectations for a cash break-even point of oil at $60, but still higher than the cash break-even oil price of the other majors.

“Looking to the future, we see excellent growth prospects for all of our businesses. However, growth must be sustainable and we will pursue it in a disciplined way with great respect for the possibility of the most difficult operating conditions. Nevertheless, should conditions be more favourable, we will be in a position to create substantial surplus value for our shareholders,” Eni’s chief executive Claudio Descalzi said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Enbridge Eyes $6.4 Billion In Asset Sale Income

Next Post

Total CEO Dismisses Norway’s Wealth Fund Claims

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 Alt text

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com