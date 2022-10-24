Oil Tanker Market In Disarray As EU Ban On Russian Crude Nears

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.26 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.77 +0.27 +0.29%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.19 -2.62 -2.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.180 +0.221 +4.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.727 +0.065 +2.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.50 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.727 +0.065 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 3 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 86.42 -0.84 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 328 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 92.88 -0.90 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 3 days 93.20 -0.89 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.88 -24.22 -29.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.80 +0.54 +0.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 87.20 +0.54 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 85.45 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 82.60 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 80.60 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 89.55 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.90 +0.54 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 16 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 17 hours Wind droughts

Breaking News:

Germany Could Launch Natural Gas Subsidies Earlier Than Planned

Colombia Is On The Brink Of An Energy Crisis

Colombia Is On The Brink Of An Energy Crisis

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has…

OPEC+ Made The Russian Oil Price Cap Strategy Very Risky

OPEC+ Made The Russian Oil Price Cap Strategy Very Risky

The plan to cap the…

Russia Could Be The Biggest Beneficiary Of OPEC+ Cuts

Russia Could Be The Biggest Beneficiary Of OPEC+ Cuts

The leader of the non-OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Tanker Market In Disarray As EU Ban On Russian Crude Nears

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 24, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • EU ban on Russian crude leads to uncertainty in oil tanker markets.
  • Some analysts say there will be a tanker shortage that will push oil tanker rates up.
  • A large number of vessels have changed hands to undisclosed buyers during the last couple of months.
Join Our Community

Six weeks before the EU embargo on Russian crude oil exports and the planned price cap on Russian oil enters into force, the global tanker and oil markets face increased uncertainty over who will ship Russia’s oil—and how—as of December 5. In September, Russia exported 7.5 million bpd of crude and refined products, according to estimates from the International Energy Agency (IEA). If those volumes are to continue flowing, Russia will have to either agree to sell its oil at or below the price cap as the G7 and the EU want, or find a large enough shadow fleet of tankers, insurers, and financiers willing to deal with Moscow. 

Top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, have already said that Russia will not sell its oil to countries that will have joined the price cap mechanism. 

So, the tanker market and the oil market are left hanging and wondering if there will be a large enough alternative tanker fleet that will ship Russia’s oil to buyers willing to import Russian oil and products after the EU embargo on crude imports by sea enters into force on December 5 and the ban on products kicks in on February 5. 

Some analysts say there will be a tanker shortage that will push oil tanker rates – and consequently oil prices – higher. 

Others have noted in recent weeks increased vessel-buying from unknown entities in preparation for what they believe is Russia’s copycatting the oil export tactics of Iran and Venezuela, which have been exporting their crude under the radar for years now after the U.S. sanctioned their oil exports in 2018 and 2019, respectively. 

Related: Germany Could Launch Natural Gas Subsidies Earlier Than Planned

“If you look at how many ships have been sold over the past six months to undisclosed buyers, it’s very clear that a fleet is being built up in order to transport this,” Christian Ingerslev, CEO at Maersk Tankers A/S in Copenhagen, told Bloomberg, commenting on Russia’s efforts to build a fleet of tankers and insurers. Maersk Tankers operates a fleet of 170 vessels, but none of them are being used to transport Russian oil. 

According to Anoop Singh, head of tanker research at ship broker Braemar, “There’s been a sharp rise in the tanker trading since the war and in the run-up to the Dec. 5 deadline by undisclosed entities based in countries such as Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Cyprus,” Singh told Bloomberg. 

In a report last month carried by TradeWinds, Braemar said that Russia is increasingly using vessels previously known to have transported Iranian or Venezuelan oil. 

“Export volumes from Iranian and Venezuelan crude have slid over the past few months in the same period where Russia to China volumes have picked up,” Braemar said. 

To ensure more of its oil is flowing to buyers outside the G7 price cap, Russia is expanding its tanker chartering business. State-owned Rosneft, the biggest oil producer in Russia, has reportedly expanded its tanker chartering business to ease oil shipments for buyers, Reuters reported last week. Rosneft typically sells its oil at the port of loading, meaning the buyer has to hire tankers and handle freight and insurance costs. However, with the embargo looming, Rosneft’s customers are asking the company to handle delivery to the final destination, meaning the company will now assume freight and insurance costs.  

Still, traders – including the biggest commodity traders – are still confused about how the price cap on Russian oil will be put into practice. 

“We need buy-in from governments, and governments to guide us because it’s a bit of a minefield,” Vitol’s chief executive Russell Hardy told the APPEC conference in Singapore last month.

More recently, a U.S. Treasury official and industry representatives have admitted to Reuters that Russia could largely evade the price cap because it would likely have access to enough own tankers and transport and insurance services to ship its oil. 

“In theory there is a big enough shadow fleet to continue Russian crude flows after Dec. 5,” Andrea Olivi, Global Head Wet Freight/Oil Chartering at trading giant Trafigura told Reuters.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels
Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com