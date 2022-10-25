Saudi Wealth Fund Teases The Sale Of Its $85-Billion Aramco Stake

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.40 +0.82 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.66 +0.40 +0.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.53 -0.47 -0.51%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.570 +0.371 +7.14%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.844 +0.113 +4.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 81.18 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.844 +0.113 +4.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 4 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.81 +0.39 +0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 329 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.82 -0.06 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.73 +0.33 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.39 +0.19 +0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.10 -0.78 -1.32%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 63.33 -0.47 -0.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 86.73 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 84.98 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 82.13 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 78.83 -0.47 -0.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 80.13 -0.47 -0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 89.08 -0.47 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 78.43 -0.47 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 44 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 22 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 5 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Saudi Wealth Fund Teases The Sale Of Its $85-Billion Aramco Stake

IEA: The Current Energy Crisis Is Unprecedented

IEA: The Current Energy Crisis Is Unprecedented

The head of the IEA…

Oil Could Surge Well Above $100 After Midterms

Oil Could Surge Well Above $100 After Midterms

The EU’s looming ban on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Wealth Fund Teases The Sale Of Its $85-Billion Aramco Stake

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 25, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, could soon have an announcement about a possible sale of part of its 4% stake in Saudi Aramco, which is currently worth around $85 billion, the governor of the fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, told Bloomberg in an interview on Tuesday.

Al-Rumayyan said that investors and analysts should “stay tuned” for news on the fund potentially selling down its stake in the state oil giant, which is the world’s largest oil company by production and market value.

At the beginning of this year, the Saudi government transferred a 4% stake in Aramco to the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund to boost its credit rating and financial position.

“The transfer is part of the Kingdom’s long-term strategy to support the restructuring of its economy, in line with Vision 2030,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in February.  

“The shares will bolster the Fund’s strong financial position and high credit ratings in the medium term, as the PIF relies on the value of its assets and the returns on its Assets under Management for its funding strategy,” the Crown Prince was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency at the time.

The share injection was part of efforts to boost the Public Investment Fund’s assets under management from $500 billion to over $1 trillion by the end of 2025. The transferred stake was worth some $80 billion at the time.  

As of the end of the first quarter of 2022, the PIF had assets under management worth $620 billion.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Al-Rumayyan, who is also chairman of Aramco’s board of directors, said today that the oil giant has yet to determine the timing of the listing of its trading unit.

Last week, Bloomberg reported, citing sources with knowledge of the plans, that Aramco was aiming to list the energy trading unit at the end of this year or in early 2023. The unit could be valued at over $30 billion, according to Bloomberg’s sources.      

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Minister Says Sour Relations With The U.S. Will Improve

Next Post

Valero Posts Bumper Q3 Profit As Demand For Its Fuels Exceeds 2019 Levels

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies

Macron Lashes Out At United States Over Double Standard Energy Policies


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com