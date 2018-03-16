Enbridge Clears Minnesota Hurdle For Line 3 Replacement

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 25 mins 62.25 +1.06 +1.73%
Brent Crude 17 mins 65.94 +0.99 +1.52%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.723 +0.011 +0.41%
Mars US 23 hours 59.79 +0.33 +0.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.24 +0.27 +0.44%
Urals 2 days 61.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.64 +0.31 +0.47%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.65 +0.19 +0.35%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.723 +0.011 +0.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.18 +0.15 +0.25%
Murban 2 days 64.68 +0.30 +0.47%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.22 +0.38 +0.65%
Basra Light 2 days 61.05 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.62 +0.40 +0.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.64 +0.31 +0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.64 +0.31 +0.47%
Girassol 2 days 65.24 +0.36 +0.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.24 +0.27 +0.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.50 +1.01 +2.56%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.19 -0.87 -2.48%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.39 -0.32 -0.50%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.44 +0.23 +0.38%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.19 -0.32 -0.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.69 +0.23 +0.44%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.69 +0.23 +0.44%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.69 +0.23 +0.42%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.69 -0.37 -0.60%
Central Alberta 2 days 54.44 +0.23 +0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 +0.24 +0.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 2 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.82 +0.21 +0.33%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.14 +0.23 +0.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.09 +0.23 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.09 +0.23 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.64 +0.23 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.95 +0.23 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 13 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 1 day Nuclear Bomb = Nuclear War: Saudi Arabia Will Develop Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does
  • 1 day Tillerson just sacked ... how will market react?
  • 1 day Petrobras Narrows 2017 Loss, Net Debt Falls Below $85bn
  • 6 hours Russian hackers targeted American energy grid
  • 2 hours Is $71 As Good As It Gets For Oil Bulls This Year?
  • 1 day Proton battery-alternative for lithium?
  • 1 day Ford Recalls 1.38 Million Vehicles (North America) For Loose Steering Wheel Bolt
  • 3 hours Oil Boom Will Help Ghana To Be One Of The Fastest Growing¨Economies By 2018!
  • 6 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 1 day I vote for Exxon
  • 1 day South Korea Would Suspend Five Coal - Fire Power Plants.
  • 3 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 1 day Why is gold soooo boring?
  • 1 day UK vs. Russia - Britain Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Chemical Attack On Ex-Spy.
  • 3 hours Spotify to file $1 billion IPO

Breaking News:

Chicago Gasoline Highest-Flying Commodity Benchmark In Trump Era

Alberta Ready To Fight For Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline

Alberta Ready To Fight For Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline

The Alberta parliament has voted…

Equity Markets Surge Despite Tillerson Exit

Equity Markets Surge Despite Tillerson Exit

Markets are enjoying a less-threatening…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Enbridge Clears Minnesota Hurdle For Line 3 Replacement

By Irina Slav - Mar 16, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT Pipeline

Minnesota’s Public Utilities commission voted unanimously to approve the final environmental review of the proposed replacement of Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline.

Enbridge has proposed to replace the existing infrastructure from Hardisty, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin – a 1,031-mile stretch that was originally installed in the 1960s. In the United States, Enbridge will replace the segment that runs from North Dakota through Minnesota to Wisconsin for a total US$2.9-billion. Line 3 is part of Enbridge’s Mainline pipeline network that carries the bulk of the 3 million bpd of crude that Canada exports to the United States. 

Last September, it ran into a surprising obstacle in the face of the Minnesota Department of Commerce, which said the environmental and socioeconomic risks of the Line 3 replacement project exceeded its potential benefits, adding that Enbridge had not made a sound case about the need for a new pipeline.

There is also the usual amount of environmentalist opposition to the replacement project, although Enbridge has explained that it plans to fortify the infrastructure by replacing the old steel pipes with ones made from stronger steel and restoring the pipeline’s capacity to 760,000 bpd. Line 3 has been carrying 390,000 bpd since 2010. The company’s pipeline system in Minnesota has a capacity of 2.9 million barrels daily.

Related: Is Another Oil Price War Looming?

The route for the section to be replaced in Minnesota passes through pristine waters in the Mississippi River headwaters area, and this fact has raised concern among local Native communities who are worried that a potential spill would damage lakes that the locals harvest wild rice from.

The native communities prompted a so-called traditional cultural properties survey to identify sacred sites along the proposed route of the pipeline but failed to convince the PUC to wait for the results from the survey before approving the environmental review. The commission said the survey must be completed before construction of the pipeline can begin.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

FERC To Address Tax Reform Effect On Oil, Gas, Utilities

Next Post

FERC To Address Tax Reform Effect On Oil, Gas, Utilities

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

This Revolutionary Technology Could Deliver $22 Oil… In A $70 World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com