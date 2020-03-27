Iraq Wants 30% Capex Cut From Foreign Oil Firms

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 21.51 -1.09 -4.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins 27.95 -0.70 -2.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.671 -0.018 -1.07%
Graph down Mars US 55 mins 15.36 -3.59 -18.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 26.04 -0.90 -3.34%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 21.75 -0.30 -1.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.67 -2.17 -12.89%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.671 -0.018 -1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 25.72 -1.47 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 26.83 -1.69 -5.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 16.97 -0.14 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 32.33 -0.95 -2.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.85 -0.28 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 25.55 -0.31 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.04 -0.90 -3.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.510 -0.600 -6.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 7.200 -1.890 -20.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 23.45 -1.89 -7.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 23.00 -1.89 -7.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 18.35 -1.89 -9.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 12.60 -1.89 -13.04%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 12.60 -1.89 -13.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 16.85 -1.89 -10.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 21.60 -1.89 -8.05%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 13.10 -1.89 -12.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.73 +0.03 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 15.46 -1.09 -6.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 12.75 -2.00 -13.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 28.08 -1.89 -6.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 7 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 11 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 15 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 18 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 2 hours Dept of Energy ditches plans to buy Crude Oil for SPR
  • 30 mins Dr. Fauci is over rated.
  • 17 hours Trump to New York - DROP DEAD!
  • 23 mins Western Canadian Select selling for $6.48 bbl. Enbridge charges between $7 to $9 bbl to ship to the GOM refineries.
  • 23 hours TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 3 hours Wastewater Infrastructure Needs
  • 10 hours Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 3 hours >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 22 hours Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)

Breaking News:

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Gasoline Futures Fall To $0.50 As Demand Plummets

Gasoline Futures Fall To $0.50 As Demand Plummets

Gasoline futures have plummeted to…

The Hottest Startup Of 2020 Is Cleaning Up Your Commute

The Hottest Startup Of 2020 Is Cleaning Up Your Commute

Uber and Lyft may have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Wants 30% Capex Cut From Foreign Oil Firms

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 27, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT Iraq oil field

Iraq, one of the oil producers worst hit by the oil price crash, is proposing that all foreign oil firms operating in OPEC’s second-largest producer cut their budgets by 30 percent on the condition that crude production levels do not suffer, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting local officials and industry sources.

Iraq is struggling at oil below $30 a barrel, and its oil ministry is having trouble repaying international oil companies that develop major oil fields in the southern part of the country. Foreign firms who develop Iraqi oil fields do so under service contracts and are being paid a fixed fee in U.S. dollars for their oil production.

Now that Iraq’s fellow OPEC member Saudi Arabia signals a wave of extra oil supply to the market and the coronavirus pandemic batters global oil demand, oil prices in the $20s are utterly unsustainable for Iraq’s oil revenues and total budget income, much of which depends on income from oil exports.

The foreign oil firms have received the letter from Iraq asking for a 30-percent cut in budgets, but they have not made a decision yet, a source with a foreign oil company told Reuters.

Foreign oil operators in Iraq are also looking for savings from their suppliers.

ExxonMobil, for example, has already asked all its suppliers in Iraq to cut costs, the U.S. supermajor said in a letter to those suppliers seen by Reuters.

Iraq, which relies on oil revenues for 95 percent of its budgetary income, is one of the least diversified economies in the Middle East. It will likely have to enforce strict austerity measures after its fellow OPEC member and the cartel’s de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, launched an all-out oil price war with Russia.    

According to Moody’s, Iraq is one of the most vulnerable oil producers in this price crash and could see its fiscal revenues and exports drop in 2020 by more than 10 percent of GDP this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Chinese Oil Giant Is Slashing Spending

Next Post

Egypt Sentences Five People To Death For Deadly Oil Pipeline Explosion

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com