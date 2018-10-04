Egypt Feels The Squeeze Of Higher Oil Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 15 mins 74.64 -1.77 -2.32%
Brent Crude 11 mins 84.81 -1.48 -1.72%
Natural Gas 15 mins 3.191 -0.039 -1.21%
Mars US 23 hours 81.31 +1.08 +1.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.64 +0.36 +0.43%
Urals 2 days 81.99 +0.24 +0.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 84.65 +1.24 +1.49%
Louisiana Light 2 days 84.65 +1.24 +1.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.08 -0.77 -0.90%
Mexican Basket 2 days 77.73 +0.80 +1.04%
Natural Gas 15 mins 3.191 -0.039 -1.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 84.22 +1.19 +1.43%
Murban 2 days 86.76 +1.79 +2.11%
Iran Heavy 2 days 79.20 -0.49 -0.61%
Basra Light 2 days 86.73 +2.51 +2.98%
Saharan Blend 2 days 84.56 -0.20 -0.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.08 -0.77 -0.90%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.08 -0.77 -0.90%
Girassol 2 days 84.43 -1.74 -2.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 83.64 +0.36 +0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 35.41 -2.94 -7.67%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.41 +1.18 +4.18%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.41 +1.18 +1.78%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 76.56 +1.18 +1.57%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.41 +1.18 +2.40%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.41 +1.18 +2.55%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.41 +1.18 +2.55%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.41 +1.18 +1.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.41 +1.18 +2.14%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.41 +1.18 +2.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 84.65 +1.24 +1.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.00 +1.25 +1.74%
Giddings 2 days 66.75 +1.25 +1.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 84.16 +0.30 +0.36%
West Texas Sour 2 days 70.36 +1.18 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 2 days 74.31 +1.18 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 2 days 74.31 +1.18 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.86 +1.18 +1.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 66.75 +1.25 +1.91%
Buena Vista 2 days 84.92 +1.43 +1.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 15 minutes Oil Demand: The Price Is Right Or The Customer Is Right?
  • 2 hours Ontario Canada and Wind Turbine Mistakes
  • 1 hour WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 3 hours How China Used a Tiny Chip to Infiltrate U.S. Companies
  • 6 hours Oil Price Rise Brings India Close to an Economic Crisis
  • 4 hours Can Anyone Stop Them: Russia Accused Of Targeting Chemical Weapons Watchdog
  • 4 mins U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 6 hours Electric Cars Cast Growing Shadow on Profits
  • 2 hours Germany Should have Gone with Nuclear
  • 2 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 8 hours Trump Metals Tariffs Will Cost Ford $1Billion in Proffits
  • 8 hours Why the Saudis Can’t Keep a Lid on Oil Prices. And Why I Think the Iran Oil Sanctions are Overblown.
  • 8 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 6 hours Chevy Bolt EV Sales Plunged 41% During the Third Quarter

Breaking News:

Russia’s Energy Minister: There Is Risk Of Oil Price Hitting $100

Alt Text

Iran Terror Attack Boosts Oil Prices More Than OPEC Meeting

The terrorist attack in Iran…

Alt Text

JP Morgan: Expect Brent Oil To Reach $90 On Iran Sanctions

In its latest note, JP…

Alt Text

Oil Price Rally Hits Asia Where It Hurts

Rising oil prices come at…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Egypt Feels The Squeeze Of Higher Oil Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 04, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT Egypt LNG

Thanks to a huge natural gas discovery off its coasts, Egypt has just become self-sufficient in this key energy source, welcoming what it hopes to be its last liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo last week.

The country, however, continues to depend on imports for gasoline and diesel. Under a deal for loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country is overhauling its energy subsidies program, aiming to let fuel prices reach international levels and stop subsidizing fuels by the middle of next year.

But rising oil prices—now at levels way above prices that Egypt had factored into its budget and state finances—mean that the government will be spending more on fuel subsidies this fiscal year through June 2019, when it plans to have phased out the support for fuel prices.

The higher price of oil may soon pose a dilemma for the government: either risk public discontent by letting fuel prices reach market-price levels, or miss its targets for cutting the deficit, economists and analysts tell Bloomberg.

Higher oil prices—with Brent Crude above $86 a barrel early on Thursday morning—could additionally burden Egypt’s state finances by offsetting the savings that the government would achieve by ending the imports of LNG.

At the beginning of this year, Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said that Egypt would start saving US$250 million each month after it ended its LNG imports. The start-up of the huge Zohr gas field, which Italy’s oil and gas major Eni discovered in 2015 when it said that it was the largest ever gas discovery, has now made this possible. Zohr’s production has jumped six-fold since it was launched in January this year.

Egypt now aims to become a regional natural gas hub for re-export and could shore up its budget by saving around US$2 billion a year from natural gas imports. Related: Is Argentina Producing Too Much Natural Gas?

But the rallying oil prices come at a bad time for Egypt’s energy and economy. Although higher prices could raise Egypt’s revenues from exports of its own crude oil, they are lifting the price of fuels. If the government wants to meet its energy reform targets, it has to lift fuel prices much higher than it had thought it would when it started to enact the subsidy reform. The dilemma is whether to let fuel prices rise sharply and stir discontent, or to find some other means to fund the subsidies, according to Salma Hussein, a researcher with the Cairo-based Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights.

“The government will probably choose what it did in the past couple of years -- increase borrowing, in addition to cutting subsidies and wages,” Hussein told Bloomberg.

Egypt has budgeted its 2018/2019 finances assuming oil prices at $67 a barrel. With the fuel subsidies not yet phased out, the government needs additional money to fund the subsidies this fiscal year though June 2019.

According to Bloomberg calculations, Egypt plans to spend US$5 billion (89 billion Egyptian pounds) on fuel subsidies this fiscal year, assuming oil at $67 a barrel. Every dollar of the oil price above the budgeted $67/b means additional US$223 million (4 billion Egyptian pounds) that has to be spent on fuel subsidies. The higher spending on energy subsidies means that Egypt may fail to meet its target for budget deficit this fiscal year.

The government faces the same dilemma that all crude oil-importing countries are now facing—how to mitigate the effect of rallying oil prices on their economies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?
Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

 Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

 Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com