Ecuador, Peru To Join Forces On Shared Oil, Gas Fields

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 71.51 +0.54 +0.76%
Brent Crude 52 mins 80.60 +0.34 +0.42%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.161 -0.061 -1.89%
Mars US 20 mins 76.44 +0.47 +0.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
Urals 17 hours 76.54 -1.21 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.161 -0.061 -1.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 78.97 -2.76 -3.38%
Murban 17 hours 80.57 -2.12 -2.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.68 -2.51 -3.17%
Basra Light 2 days 79.35 -2.49 -3.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 80.72 -2.13 -2.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Girassol 2 days 78.71 -3.38 -4.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 30.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.97 -2.20 -12.11%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.97 -2.20 -3.43%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.12 -2.20 -3.00%
Sweet Crude 2 days 38.97 -2.20 -5.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.47 -2.20 -3.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 43.47 -2.20 -4.82%
Central Alberta 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 81.91 -2.09 -2.49%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 65.29 +0.37 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 67.79 +0.37 +0.55%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 -2.25 -3.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Dow logs 830-point loss
  • 8 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 14 minutes U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 4 hours China auto sales sink
  • 8 hours Long-Awaited Slowdown in China Exports Still Isn’t Happening
  • 3 hours German Voters Set to Punish Merkel’s Conservative Bloc
  • 9 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 hours World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 13 hours Cruise ship could get a 100'000$ fine for using illegal bunker fuel
  • 49 mins How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 2 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 3 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 4 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 37 mins China Thirsty for Canadian Crude
  • 14 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 14 hours Tesla Sued By Nevada Over Unpaid Taxes

Breaking News:

China’s LPG Import Costs Rise On Trade War, Iran Sanctions

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

In a bid to win…

Is Saudi Arabia Showing Signs Of Weakness?

Is Saudi Arabia Showing Signs Of Weakness?

With pressure coming from all…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Ecuador, Peru To Join Forces On Shared Oil, Gas Fields

By Irina Slav - Oct 12, 2018, 1:00 PM CDT Petro Ecuador

Ecuador and Peru may jointly explore oil and gas resources that the two neighboring countries share, Reuters reports, citing Ecuador’s energy minister, Carlos Perez. Perez also said that the partnership could involve Ecuador’s state oil and gas company Petroamazonas operating gas fields in Peru.

“We could form a joint venture between (state-run oil firms) Petroamazonas and Petroperu plus a private company to bring in capital,” the official told Reuters in an interview.

Ecuador has been eager to attract more private investment into its oil and gas industry in a bid to boost production, which has been in decline recently. Although not a major producer—it is OPEC’s smallest member—the Andean nation has plans to raise its daily total to 590,000 bpd next year from the current 520,000 bpd. It also plans to speak in support of higher overall OPEC production at the cartel meeting this December.

“Due to national interest, Ecuador wants to have the option of being able to increase production. That will be our point of view (in the upcoming OPEC meeting),” Perez said.

Peru is an even smaller producer, pumping about 50,000 bpd as of April this year, but it has ambitions to grow its output, like its neighbor. To this end, the state oil company has been raising financing through bonds. In 2017, it raised US$2 billion in a 30-year issue, and it plans to sell another US$600 million in 2019. This money will be used to upgrade its biggest refinery, Talara. The oil Petroperu and Petroamazonas plan to produce from their shared fields will be fed into that same refinery, which has a capacity of 65,000 bpd.

The two companies will also partner on natural gas with gas pumped in Peru to be sent to Ecuador, which is suffering a shortage of the fuel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Tries Again: Talks With India On Iranian Oil Imports

Next Post

Fracking In UK Resumes After 7 Years As Legal Challenge Fails

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com