U.S. Tries Again: Talks With India On Iranian Oil Imports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 hour 71.51 +0.54 +0.76%
Brent Crude 52 mins 80.60 +0.34 +0.42%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.161 -0.061 -1.89%
Mars US 20 mins 76.44 +0.47 +0.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
Urals 17 hours 76.54 -1.21 -1.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 1 hour 3.161 -0.061 -1.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 17 hours 78.97 -2.76 -3.38%
Murban 17 hours 80.57 -2.12 -2.56%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.68 -2.51 -3.17%
Basra Light 2 days 79.35 -2.49 -3.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 80.72 -2.13 -2.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.36 -2.66 -3.13%
Girassol 2 days 78.71 -3.38 -4.12%
Opec Basket 2 days 80.14 -2.46 -2.98%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 30.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.97 -2.20 -12.11%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.97 -2.20 -3.43%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.12 -2.20 -3.00%
Sweet Crude 2 days 38.97 -2.20 -5.34%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.47 -2.20 -3.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 43.47 -2.20 -4.82%
Central Alberta 2 days 32.97 -2.20 -6.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.32 -2.61 -3.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 81.91 -2.09 -2.49%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 65.29 +0.37 +0.57%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 69.24 +0.37 +0.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 67.79 +0.37 +0.55%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 -2.25 -3.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Dow logs 830-point loss
  • 8 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 14 minutes U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 4 hours China auto sales sink
  • 8 hours Long-Awaited Slowdown in China Exports Still Isn’t Happening
  • 3 hours German Voters Set to Punish Merkel’s Conservative Bloc
  • 9 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 hours World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 13 hours Cruise ship could get a 100'000$ fine for using illegal bunker fuel
  • 49 mins How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 2 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 3 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 4 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 37 mins China Thirsty for Canadian Crude
  • 14 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 14 hours Tesla Sued By Nevada Over Unpaid Taxes

Breaking News:

China’s LPG Import Costs Rise On Trade War, Iran Sanctions

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

In a bid to win…

Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

Beijing slapped a 10 percent…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Tries Again: Talks With India On Iranian Oil Imports

By Irina Slav - Oct 12, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Trump and Modi

Washington and New Delhi will once again discuss Iranian oil imports into the world’s fastest-growing consumer today, S&P Global Platts reports, adding that the two Washington officials who will head the discussions—Brian Hook, who heads the Iran action group and Francis Fannon, assistant secretary for energy resources—will then fly to Europe for talks on the topic with European governments and the International Energy Agency.

Earlier negotiations between the United States and India regarding Iranian exports apparently ended with no specific result, with India reaffirming its commitment to its partnership with the United States but avoiding a pledge to cut Iranian imports to zero as Washington had requested.

Despite media reports suggesting that Indian refiners may stop buying Iranian crude from this month, government sources from New Delhi said there was no government decision to stop the purchases. Soon after, reports emerged that two Indian refiners had ordered two cargoes of Iranian oil, a total of 9 million barrels, for November delivery.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this week told media that India had hoped to score a sanction waiver from Washington because it had significantly reduced its intake of Iranian oil ahead of the November 4 deadline, but he mentioned no plans to bring this down to zero.

Related: Stock Market Chaos Sparks Oil Selloff

The idea of waivers was first floated by U.S. officials in June, but they made a point of noting that winning a waiver would not be easy. More recently, U.S. sources said that the nations with the best chance of scoring a waiver would be the ones that reduced their imports of Iranian oil significantly in the months before the sanctions enter into effect. This means that South Korea and Japan will probably end up with waivers.

India will also likely qualify: it is an important Asian ally for the United States and it needs a lot of oil that at some point may start coming from the United States.

"Many countries are in a place where they -- it takes a little bit of time to unwind, and we'll work with them, I am sure, to find an outcome that makes sense," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month regarding India’s chances of winning a sanction waiver.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Trump Warns China Nuclear Tech Exports Will Shrink

Next Post

Ecuador, Peru To Join Forces On Shared Oil, Gas Fields

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Oleg Kis on October 12 2018 said:
    I wouldn't be surprised if the CIA pays off the importers in India to stop importing from Iran.

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com