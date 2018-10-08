North Sea Oil Renaissance Could Flop

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 74.25 -0.04 -0.05%
Brent Crude 50 mins 83.91 -0.25 -0.30%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.280 +0.013 +0.40%
Mars US 49 mins 79.29 -0.05 -0.06%
Opec Basket 4 days 83.24 -0.85 -1.01%
Urals 18 hours 80.58 -1.06 -1.30%
Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Mexican Basket 4 days 77.00 -0.21 -0.27%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.280 +0.013 +0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 84.49 -1.34 -1.56%
Murban 4 days 86.95 -1.32 -1.50%
Iran Heavy 4 days 80.16 -1.07 -1.32%
Basra Light 4 days 85.12 -0.45 -0.53%
Saharan Blend 4 days 85.83 -0.48 -0.56%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Bonny Light 4 days 86.37 -0.79 -0.91%
Girassol 4 days 84.44 -1.39 -1.62%
Opec Basket 4 days 83.24 -0.85 -1.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 25.34 -1.49 -5.55%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 74.49 +0.01 +0.01%
Sweet Crude 4 days 46.84 -1.99 -4.08%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 4 days 43.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 61.84 +3.51 +6.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 53.34 -0.74 -1.37%
Central Alberta 4 days 44.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 84.14 +1.20 +1.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 70.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 83.69 -1.67 -1.96%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 68.24 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 70.74 -0.05 -0.07%
Kansas Common 4 days 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 83.10 +0.01 +0.01%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 17 minutes Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 21 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 2 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 3 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 39 mins U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 16 hours Saudi A Threatens to Block UN Climate Report
  • 5 hours Saudi Aramco Can't Pay Salaries? UAE/Saudi Halt 3 Projects of $243 Billion?
  • 9 hours Mercedes-Benz Breaks Ground on EV Battery Factory in Alabama
  • 2 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 11 hours Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build
  • 2 days Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 21 hours Oil Demand: The Price Is Right Or The Customer Is Right?
  • 1 hour Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?

Breaking News:

Russia’s Energy Ministry Wants More Incentives For Oil Industry

Alt Text

Houthi Rebels Detain Fuel Tankers At Oil Port Hodeidah

The Yemeni Houthi rebels have…

Alt Text

OPEC Accused Of Hiding Spare Capacity

The U.S. State Department has…

Alt Text

Is The Threat Of High Oil Prices Overstated?

Saudi Arabia claims spare oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

North Sea Oil Renaissance Could Flop

By Irina Slav - Oct 08, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Shell north sea

Last year, when Oilprice wrote about a rush of investments into North Sea oil and gas, it looked like that part of the oil world was undergoing a seismic shift, with Big Oil being replaced by leaner, private equity-backed field operators that Wood Mackenzie said could turn things around. Technology helped, too. Things were looking up for one of the oldest oil-producing regions in the world. Now, the Big Oil exodus continues, and some analysts and industry insiders worry that the recovery of the North Sea may falter in the not too distant future.

Recently, there’s been a string of deals in the North Sea: Equinor earlier this month said it had agreed to buy Chevron’s stake in Rosebank, one of the largest undeveloped oil and gas finds in the British section of the North Sea. For Chevron, the deal is part of a larger plan to exit the North Sea in full. Marathon Oil announced it would leave the North Sea, too, and would instead focus on its domestic operations.

Also recently, an independent company, EnQuest, bought the remainder of BP’s stake in the Magnus field. BP went on a selling spree in the North Sea last year, and even offloaded its Forties pipeline. Another local independent, Verus Petroleum, paid $400 million for stakes in several fields, sold by Japanese Itochu.

Related: “Profit Secrets of the World’s Most Successful Energy Investors”

The Japanese deal is worth noting: S&P Global Platts recently reported some in the industry were worried about the exit of Japanese companies from the North Sea. It quoted an unnamed source as saying Japanese investors in the North Sea were fed up with project delays and cost overruns, so they were leaving for good.

"Japan effectively made its decision about the North Sea about three years ago. They would say the operations in the North Sea aren't at all efficient. Largely those criticisms were right. In many ways they're still even right now," the source told S&P Global Platts.

At the same time, there are all these private equity-backed companies flocking to the North Sea, so all should be good, right? Only it’s not exactly all good. A September report from industry body Oil and Gas UK warned drilling in the North Sea is at the lowest since 1965 and in the near future capacity constraint might emerge across the supply chain.

That said, the body also noted that operating costs have fallen by as much as 50 percent and average US$15 a barrel and that production this year will likely be 20 percent higher than four years ago, before the price collapse really hit. The Oil and Gas Authority adds, in its latest industry overview, that breakeven level in the North Sea is now below US$8 per barrel of oil.

With falling operating costs and breakeven prices, and with all this private equity money flowing into mature fields and new discoveries, the picture emerges as overall positive for the North Sea. Yet, it could be even better were the government willing to lend a helping hand.

Some would say it already did, when it slashed taxes for the oil and gas industry a couple of years ago, but this slashing came too soon after a tax rise in 2011, creating a feeling of uncertainty among delicate investor souls. This, according to analysts and industry insiders S&P Global Platts spoke to, means investors are not all that willing to enter the North Sea, at least not the British North Sea.

"We've chosen to invest heavily in Norway because of many things, but its fiscal stability is one of those things. The UK and its instability from a fiscal perspective is a massive detractor and will be for others,” says the CEO of Faroe Petroleum, Graham Stewart. The picture for this part of the oil world, in other words, remains mixed.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Iran: Saudis Aren’t Replacing Our Oil Exports
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows

New Breakthrough Could Slash Solar Prices To New Lows
This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

This Country Strengthens Ties With Iran As U.S. Sanctions Loom

 Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

Why The Oil Price Rally May Soon End

 US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

US Demands For More Oil Could Backfire

 Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

Why The Saudis Can’t Keep A Lid On Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com