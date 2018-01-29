Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.59 -0.55 -0.83%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.19 -0.96 -1.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.161 -0.014 -0.44%
Mars US 3 days 64.64 +0.03 +0.05%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.94 -0.52 -0.76%
Urals 4 days 68.30 -0.46 -0.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.08 +1.71 +2.50%
Louisiana Light 4 days 70.08 +1.71 +2.50%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.75 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.161 -0.014 -0.44%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.03 -0.70 -1.03%
Murban 4 days 70.18 -0.70 -0.99%
Iran Heavy 4 days 67.29 -0.22 -0.33%
Basra Light 4 days 65.34 -0.02 -0.03%
Saharan Blend 4 days 70.79 -0.35 -0.49%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Bonny Light 4 days 70.63 -0.23 -0.32%
Girassol 4 days 70.33 -0.18 -0.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.94 -0.52 -0.76%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.45 -0.89 -2.26%
Western Canadian Select 108 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 108 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 108 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 108 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 108 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 108 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 108 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 108 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 108 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 70.08 +1.71 +2.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 62.75 +0.75 +1.21%
Giddings 4 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.62 -0.23 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 4 days 60.09 +0.63 +1.06%
Eagle Ford 4 days 64.04 +0.63 +0.99%
Eagle Ford 4 days 64.04 +0.63 +0.99%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 62.59 +0.63 +1.02%
Kansas Common 4 days 56.50 +0.75 +1.35%
Buena Vista 4 days 73.65 +0.38 +0.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China
  • 5 hours Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns
  • 3 days Hackers Create “Perfect Virus,” Put Oil Companies On Edge
  • 3 days New U.S. Sanctions Target Russian Officials And Energy Executives
  • 3 days Tesla Battles Rumors Of Quality Shortcuts From CNBC Report
  • 3 days Iran Says Nuclear Deal “Absolutely Not Renegotiable”
  • 3 days Largest Onshore Projects To Add 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Oil Supply By 2025
  • 3 days China Faces Fresh Heating, Power Shortages
  • 4 days U.S. Targets Oil Tankers Violating North Korean Sanctions
  • 4 days Nigeria Adds 200,000 Barrels Per Day To Its Offshore Output Capacity
  • 4 days France Vows To Shut All Coal-Fired Power Plants By 2021
  • 4 days Mexico Hastens To Auction Oil Blocks Before Presidential Election
  • 4 days Dozens Of Small U.S. Refiners Seek Biofuel Waivers From EPA
  • 4 days Road Safety Watchdog Launches Probe Into Tesla Crash
  • 5 days Saudi Aramco To Expand Business In The U.S. After Tax Bill
  • 5 days European Gas Network Stable Despite Falling Dutch Production
  • 5 days Saudi Arabia May Link Aramco Revenue Royalty To Oil Prices
  • 5 days Brazil’s Eletrobras Expects Up To $4B Proceeds From Share Sale
  • 5 days Trafigura Set To Increase US Oil Exports
  • 5 days Saudis To Maintain Q1 Crude Oil Exports Around 7 Million Bpd
  • 5 days European Oil Shipments To Asia Slump To 4-Year Low
  • 5 days Hong Kong Exchange Chief Confident Aramco Will List There
  • 5 days First Nations Tribes To Oppose Tanker Ban Set To Threaten Eagle Spirit Pipeline
  • 6 days Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 6 days Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 6 days U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 6 days Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 6 days Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 6 days IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 6 days China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 7 days EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 7 days Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 7 days Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 7 days Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 7 days Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 7 days US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 10 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 10 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 10 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 10 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends

Breaking News:

Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China

The 10 Oil Projects Adding 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Supply

The 10 Oil Projects Adding 1.1 Million Bpd To Global Supply

The ten largest onshore oil…

Is The Shale Boom A Certainty?

Is The Shale Boom A Certainty?

U.S. shale production is soaring…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Ecuador Makes Progress In Oil Export Talks With China

By Irina Slav - Jan 29, 2018, 12:00 PM CST Quito

Ecuador and Chinese oil companies have reached a partial agreement on exports from the Andean country, but Quito will continue to insist on better conditions, the country’s Hydrocarbons Ministry said in a statement cited by Reuters.

The Chinese companies discussing Ecuadorian oil purchases are PetroChina and Unipec Asia, and they have been buying half of the oil Ecuador produces for years under an oil-for-loans scheme. Now, the new president of the country, Lenin Moreno, wants to change this scheme, which critics have blasted for being too taxing on Quito and harmful to the competitiveness of Petroecuador.

The current government argues that the terms of the old oil-for-loans contracts are inadequate and a new price formula needs to be agreed. It has been, according to the latest statement from the ministry, as have transport costs.

Ecuador recently greenlit the second phase of an oil project in the Yasuni National Park. Local Petroamazonas plans to drill 97 wells in an oil field there, starting with the Tambococha-2, which would give it access to an estimated 287 million barrels of crude oil as part of the Ishpingo-Tambococha-Tiputini project.

Naturally, the project has met with vocal environmentalist opposition as the Yasuni Park is one of the most biodiverse places on the plant. Moreno’s government has pledged to keep the environmental impact of the ITT project to a minimum by combining smaller platforms with clustered wells and re-using gas and water used in the wells.

Related: The Unstoppable Oil Rally

The project is economically important for the cash-strapped Andean nation: from 2022 onwards, after the ITT begins full-scale production, the Moreno government expects to start raking in US$2.4 billion annually.

The previous president of Ecuador tried an unorthodox approach to the Yasuni issue: ten years ago, he challenged the world to donate US$3.6 billion to compensate for revenues lost with non-drilling in the national park. Only 4 percent of that was donated within six years, so Correa scrapped the plan and authorized drilling.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Chinese Coal Futures Spike On Shortage Concerns

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com