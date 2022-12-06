EU Natural Gas Prices Climb As Cold Front Sparks Surge In Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.77 -2.16 -2.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.16 -2.52 -3.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.78 -2.25 -2.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.469 -0.108 -1.94%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.159 -0.043 -1.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.16 -0.81 -0.96%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.159 -0.043 -1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.95 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.28 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.24 -1.43 -1.75%
Graph down Basra Light 371 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.86 -1.52 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.00 -1.46 -1.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.16 -0.81 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1826 days 49.23 -2.86 -5.49%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 55.68 -3.05 -5.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.08 -3.05 -3.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.33 -3.05 -3.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.48 -3.05 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 72.48 -3.05 -4.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 81.43 -3.05 -3.61%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 70.78 -3.05 -4.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.25 -2.75 -3.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.01 -3.05 -4.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 83.69 -3.05 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 11 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Engie Boss: Europe Can Avoid Gas Shortage For Two Winters

Oil Analysts Are More Divided Than Ever

Oil Analysts Are More Divided Than Ever

Oil analysts appear to be…

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Reshaping Geopolitics

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Reshaping Geopolitics

Europe’s energy crisis is the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Natural Gas Prices Climb As Cold Front Sparks Surge In Demand

By ZeroHedge - Dec 06, 2022, 8:30 AM CST

After an above-average autumn in Europe, winter weather has finally arrived. 

Ahead of the cold blast, we said on November 22 that "Europe's First Major Cold Snap Of The Season Is Imminent." Then last week, we pointed out," 'Greenland Block' Could Pour Arctic Air Across EU In First Proper Test Of Power Grids.

The unseasonably cold weather has spread across northwest Europe and the UK and is forecasted to stay in place through the month's midpoint. 

Dutch TTF natural gas futures, the benchmark European contract, jumped as much as 9.2% on Monday morning on this news. 

"That's testing the continent's ability to withstand this winter without normal flows from its former top gas provider, Russia. Only Iberia and the south of Europe are spared from the frigid weather for now," Bloomberg said, citing a report from forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc.

Europe's warm autumn allowed the continent's NatGas storage facilities to fill to 95% by mid-November. In recent weeks, injections into storage have switched to the draws as the heating season begins. 

Meanwhile, the number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers idling off Europe, waiting for regasification terminals, has significantly decreased by 30% from this year's high, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights. That's causing concern that supplies could become an issue if winter is severe.

Warmer weather allowed the continent to refill NatGas storage tanks well above target levels. There's a chance Europe could survive the energy crisis if this winter season is mild. If cold snaps became more prevalent, the continent's storage levels could quickly deplete. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s President To Visit Saudi Arabia This Week

Next Post

EU And Balkan Leaders Meet To Discuss Trade And Security

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com