China’s President To Visit Saudi Arabia This Week

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.12 -0.81 -1.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.79 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.68 -1.35 -1.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.522 -0.055 -0.99%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.208 +0.006 +0.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.208 +0.006 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.95 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.28 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.24 -1.43 -1.75%
Graph down Basra Light 371 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.86 -1.52 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.00 -1.46 -1.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1826 days 49.23 -2.86 -5.49%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 55.68 -3.05 -5.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 79.08 -3.05 -3.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 77.33 -3.05 -3.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 74.48 -3.05 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 72.48 -3.05 -4.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 81.43 -3.05 -3.61%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 70.78 -3.05 -4.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.25 -2.75 -3.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.01 -3.05 -4.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.74 -1.24 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 45 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 23 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 30 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 11 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

China’s President To Visit Saudi Arabia This Week

U.S. Shale Growth To Disappoint In 2023

U.S. Shale Growth To Disappoint In 2023

Although shale output is growing…

The Environmental Consequence Of Burning Rubber

The Environmental Consequence Of Burning Rubber

New modeling put together by…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s President To Visit Saudi Arabia This Week

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 06, 2022, 7:57 AM CST

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia this week in a sign that the world’s top crude oil importer looks to further strengthen trade and investment relations with the top crude oil exporter and other major Gulf oil producers.

Xi is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia from Wednesday to Friday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported today. The Chinese president will hold meetings with the top rulers, including King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and take part in a Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development with the participation of leaders of other Arab Gulf countries, the Saudi agency said.

China—the world’s largest importer of oil and a major customer of Saudi Arabian crude—and the Kingdom have deepened ties in recent years, including in the energy sector.

In October, Saudi Arabia and China jointly stressed the importance of stable long-term crude supply to the market. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Zhang Jianhua, the director of China’s National Energy Administration (NEA), have also agreed to continue cooperation in their efforts to keep the global crude oil market stable.

Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia at a time of major turmoil in the oil market and geopolitics with the Russian invasion of Ukraine signals China’s intention to increase its influence in the Middle East, where the U.S. was, until recently, the world superpower with the biggest influence. The Chinese president’s visit also suggests that Saudi Arabia considers its relationship with China one of strategic importance.

While the Chinese and the Saudis are strengthening their relations, U.S.-Saudi relations are at a low point, especially after the U.S. Administration slammed in October Saudi Arabia and the OPEC+ group for what it described as a “short-sighted” and “misguided” decision to reduce their target oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) as of November.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

G7 Price Cap Causes An Oil Tanker Traffic Jam In The Black Sea

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com