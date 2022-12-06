EU And Balkan Leaders Meet To Discuss Trade And Security

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.46 -2.47 -3.21%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.93 -2.75 -3.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.78 -2.25 -2.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.508 -0.069 -1.24%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.154 -0.048 -2.19%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.16 -0.81 -0.96%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.154 -0.048 -2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.95 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.28 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.24 -1.43 -1.75%
Graph down Basra Light 371 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.86 -1.52 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.00 -1.46 -1.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.16 -0.81 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1826 days 49.23 -2.86 -5.49%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.68 -3.05 -5.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.08 -3.05 -3.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.33 -3.05 -3.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.48 -3.05 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.48 -3.05 -4.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.43 -3.05 -3.61%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.78 -3.05 -4.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.25 -2.75 -3.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.01 -3.05 -4.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 83.69 -3.05 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 16 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 11 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Engie Boss: Europe Can Avoid Gas Shortage For Two Winters

The Wildcard For Oil Markets Next Week

The Wildcard For Oil Markets Next Week

Oil markets are looking at…

U.S. Shale Growth To Disappoint In 2023

U.S. Shale Growth To Disappoint In 2023

Although shale output is growing…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

EU And Balkan Leaders Meet To Discuss Trade And Security

By RFE/RL staff - Dec 06, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

EU leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts have gathered in the Albanian capital, Tirana, for talks aimed at boosting their partnership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Brussels wants to use the one-day gathering -- the first EU-Western Balkans summit to be held outside the European Union -- to tell leaders from Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia to give them concrete signals, rather than just vague promises, that they will join that the 27-country bloc one day.

"I am convinced that the future of our children will be safer with the Western Balkans within the European Union, and we hope that we will progress in that direction," European Council President Charles Michel said at the start of the summit on December 6.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has reiterated that stepping up the bloc's engagement with the six countries is more crucial than ever to maintaining Europe's security given Russia's war in Ukraine.

Tensions have also mounted in the Balkans since the start of the conflict, and the EU wants to avoid other flashpoints close to its borders. Brussels is also wary of the battle to increase influence in the region by Moscow and Beijing.

"In the Western Balkans, several crises are looming, and partners feel the immediate damaging impact of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," Borrell said last month.

"The shock waves of this war are hitting the Western Balkans. To counter that, we are stepping up our engagement as the Western Balkans remain our geostrategic priority -- the closest and most important geostrategic priority."

According to a draft of the declaration to be adopted at the summit, the EU will repeat "its full and unequivocal commitment to the European Union membership perspective of the Western Balkans" and call for an acceleration of accession talks with the incumbents.

In return, the EU expects full solidarity from its Western Balkans partners and wants them fully aligned with its foreign policies.

The attendance of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who claims he wants to take Serbia into the European Union but has cultivated ties with Russia, was uncertain until the day before the summit.

Vucic said that he decided to come to Tirana "after consultations with the state institutions."

"It's always better to be at the table because when you're not at the table, you're on the menu," Vucic said.

Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani emphasized that she expects clear messages from the European Union regarding her country's membership prospects.

"Sometimes confusing messages are being sent. On the one hand, we have countries that are fully aligned with the EU, and on the other hand, you have countries that are fully aligned with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. The EU needs to be clear in its messages. Standing on the right side of history today is the least that is expected of us," Osmani said.

Osmani has confirmed Kosovo's intention to submit an application for full EU membership this month.

Kosovo has only started the first step, with the signing of a Stabilization and Association Agreement.

Among the concrete measures to be adopted in Tirana, a deal involving telecommunications operators that will bring down data roaming charges will be announced.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU Natural Gas Prices Climb As Cold Front Sparks Surge In Demand

Next Post

EU Natural Gas Prices Climb As Cold Front Sparks Surge In Demand

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com