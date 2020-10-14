EU May Set Binding Standards Methane Emissions

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.22 +0.18 +0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 35 mins 43.32 +0.87 +2.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.663 +0.027 +1.02%
Graph up Mars US 35 mins 41.54 +0.84 +2.06%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.68 +0.11 +0.27%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.25 -0.46 -1.22%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.663 +0.027 +1.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.62 +0.45 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 42.27 +0.29 +0.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 40.39 +0.90 +2.28%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 44.25 +0.86 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 42.16 +0.90 +2.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 43.17 +0.86 +2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.68 +0.11 +0.27%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 26 days 29.73 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 30.80 +0.77 +2.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.20 +0.77 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.60 +0.77 +1.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 37.45 +0.77 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 36.20 +0.77 +2.17%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.20 +0.77 +2.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.70 +0.77 +2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 36.95 +0.77 +2.13%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 36.40 +0.77 +2.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 40.49 -0.71 -1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 34.99 +0.84 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.94 +0.84 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.94 +0.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.75 +2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.28 +0.77 +1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 10 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 4 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 1 hour Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 3 days Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 8 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 14 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 3 hours Shale Jewels in New Mexico are bracing for a possible Biden win (Concho , EOG , Devon)
  • 5 hours Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning
  • 6 hours NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 4 days Why Putin is popular in Russia

Breaking News:

Bigger Than Expected Crude Inventory Draw Boosts Oil Prices

Saudi Aramco Doubles Down On Oil During Worst Demand Crisis Ever

Saudi Aramco Doubles Down On Oil During Worst Demand Crisis Ever

The world's largest oil company,…

5 Major Takeaways From The IEA's World Energy Outlook 2020

5 Major Takeaways From The IEA's World Energy Outlook 2020

The IEA’s flagship publication has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU May Set Binding Standards Methane Emissions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 14, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT

As part of its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and become carbon neutral by 2050, the European Union (EU) will consider the creation of a legally-binding framework at the international level for methane emission reduction, including in the energy sector.   

In its EU strategy to reduce methane emissions published on Wednesday, the European Commission said that the scope of actions for energy-related methane emissions covers the entire oil, natural gas, and coal supply chains, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), gas storage, and biomethane introduced into gas systems.  

“The Commission will consider methane emission reduction targets, standards or other incentives for fossil energy consumed and imported in the EU in the absence of significant commitments from international partners,” it said in its strategy.

Methane is the second-largest gas contributing to global warming after carbon dioxide (CO2). According to estimates from the European Environment Agency (EEA), 53 percent of anthropogenic methane emissions in the EU come from agriculture, 26 percent from waste, and 19 percent from energy.

According to the EU, emissions reductions in the energy sector are feasible, and at least a third of those reductions could be achieved at no net cost to industry.

“The greatest benefits in net economic, environmental and social terms would be achieved by reducing venting and flaring, reducing leaks in fossil gas and oil production, transmission and combustion, and reducing methane emissions from coalmines,” the European Commission said.

“We have adopted today our first strategy to tackle methane emissions since 1996. While the energy, agriculture and waste sectors all have a role to play, energy is where emissions can be cut the quickest with least costs. Europe will lead the way, but we cannot do this alone. We need to work with our international partners to address the methane emissions of the energy we import,” Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in a statement.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s New Refineries Are Embarking On A Crude Buying Spree

Next Post

Bigger Than Expected Crude Inventory Draw Boosts Oil Prices

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices

 Alt text

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com