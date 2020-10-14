China’s New Refineries Are Embarking On A Crude Buying Spree

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.24 +0.20 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 40 mins 43.32 +0.87 +2.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.666 +0.030 +1.14%
Graph up Mars US 40 mins 41.54 +0.84 +2.06%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.68 +0.11 +0.27%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.25 -0.46 -1.22%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.666 +0.030 +1.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.62 +0.45 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 42.27 +0.29 +0.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 40.39 +0.90 +2.28%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 44.25 +0.86 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 42.16 +0.90 +2.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 43.17 +0.86 +2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.68 +0.11 +0.27%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 26 days 29.73 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 min 30.80 +0.97 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.20 +0.77 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.60 +0.77 +1.93%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 min 37.45 -0.18 -0.48%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 min 36.20 +0.77 +2.17%
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 36.20 +0.77 +2.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 36.70 +0.77 +2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 36.95 +0.37 +1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 36.40 +0.57 +1.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 40.49 -0.71 -1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 34.99 +0.84 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.94 +0.84 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.94 +0.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.75 +2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.28 +0.77 +1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 10 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 4 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 1 hour Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 3 days Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 8 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 14 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 3 hours Shale Jewels in New Mexico are bracing for a possible Biden win (Concho , EOG , Devon)
  • 5 hours Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning
  • 6 hours NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 4 days Why Putin is popular in Russia

Breaking News:

Bigger Than Expected Crude Inventory Draw Boosts Oil Prices

Could This Become The Next Big Shale Takeover?

Could This Become The Next Big Shale Takeover?

ConocoPhillips is reportedly in talks…

Oil Prices Climb 10% In A Week

Oil Prices Climb 10% In A Week

Oil prices are on course…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s New Refineries Are Embarking On A Crude Buying Spree

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 14, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

New refinery start-ups in China are helping to absorb some of the crude oil from the Middle East amid an otherwise depressed market with stalled demand recovery.

Large private Chinese refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical has been buying millions of barrels of crude from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iraq in recent days, for delivery in December and January, oil traders told Reuters and Bloomberg.

Rongsheng Petrochemical, the trading arm of Zhejiang Petrochemical, has bought at least 5 million barrels of UAE’s Upper Zakum crude and Qatar’s al-Shaheen crude in a tender this week, trading sources told Reuters. According to traders who spoke to Bloomberg, Rongsheng Petrochemical has purchased at least 7 million barrels of crude from the Middle East. 

The company was looking to procure oil from the Middle East as it prepares to begin trial runs at a new refinery by the end of this year, sources told Reuters.

The Chinese purchase is good news for the oil market rebalancing as resurging COVID-19 cases and new restrictions in many countries point to more slowing of the global economic recovery and oil demand recovery through the rest of the year, analysts say.

China’s oil imports in September increased by 2.1 percent month over month to 11.8 million barrels per day (bpd), the first monthly rise in three months as cargoes delayed because of port congestion cleared customs last month.

Chinese refiners went on a buying spree this spring, taking advantage of the lowest crude oil prices in decades in April to snap up cargoes for delivery in the summer months. As a result, China imported record volumes of crude oil in May and June. Yet, the bargain-hunting for dirt cheap oil resulted in queues at Chinese ports with tankers waiting for weeks to discharge crude that had likely been loaded three to four months ago.

Between January and September, China’s crude oil imports increased by 12.7 percent on the year, in the latest positive sign for demand in the world’s top oil importer. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway’s Serious Oil, Gas Incidents Surge During Pandemic

Next Post

EU May Set Binding Standards Methane Emissions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices

 Alt text

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com