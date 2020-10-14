Bigger Than Expected Crude Inventory Draw Boosts Oil Prices

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.22 +0.18 +0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 43.32 +0.87 +2.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.658 +0.022 +0.83%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 41.54 +0.84 +2.06%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.68 +0.11 +0.27%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.25 -0.46 -1.22%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.658 +0.022 +0.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 41.62 +0.45 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 42.27 +0.29 +0.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 40.39 +0.90 +2.28%
Graph up Basra Light 17 hours 44.25 +0.86 +1.98%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 42.16 +0.90 +2.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 42.02 +0.84 +2.04%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 43.17 +0.86 +2.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.68 +0.11 +0.27%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 26 days 29.73 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 30.80 +0.77 +2.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 39.20 +0.77 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 40.60 +0.77 +1.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.45 +0.77 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 36.20 +0.77 +2.17%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 36.20 +0.77 +2.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 36.70 +0.77 +2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 36.95 +0.77 +2.13%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 36.40 +0.77 +2.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 40.49 -0.71 -1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 34.99 +0.84 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.94 +0.84 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.94 +0.84 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +0.75 +2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 43.28 +0.77 +1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 10 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 3 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 41 mins Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 3 days Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 7 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 14 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 3 hours Shale Jewels in New Mexico are bracing for a possible Biden win (Concho , EOG , Devon)
  • 4 hours Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning
  • 5 hours NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 4 days Why Putin is popular in Russia

Breaking News:

Bigger Than Expected Crude Inventory Draw Boosts Oil Prices

Rising Oil Rig Count Puts Prices Under Pressure

Rising Oil Rig Count Puts Prices Under Pressure

The oil rig count in…

A National Mining Emergency

A National Mining Emergency

The U.S. faces a national…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Bigger Than Expected Crude Inventory Draw Boosts Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 14, 2020, 3:39 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Wednesday a major draw in crude oil inventories of 5.421 million barrels for the week ending October 9.

Analysts had predicted an inventory draw of 2.835-million barrels.

In the previous week, the API reported a build in crude oil inventories of 951,000 barrels, after analysts had predicted a build of 400,000 barrels.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday afternoon before the API’s data release, despite industry reports from the IEA and OPEC that suggested oil demand growth could be weaker than anticipated.

In the runup to Tuesday’s data release, at 4:08 pm EDT, WTI had risen by $0.83 (+2.06%) to $41.03, up $0.40 per barrel on the week. The Brent crude benchmark had risen by $0.87 at that time (+2.05%) to $43.32.

Oil production in the United States rebounded last week, but was still down from a high of 13.1 million bpd on March 13. U.S. oil production currently sits at 11.0 million bpd, according to the Energy Information Administration—2.1 million bpd under those March highs.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories of 1.513-million barrels of gasoline for the week ending October 9—compared to the previous week’s 867,000-barrel draw. Analysts had expected a 1.607-million-barrel draw for the week.

Distillate inventories were down by 3.930 million barrels for the week, compared to last week’s 1.033-million-barrel draw, while Cushing inventories rose by 2.199-million barrels.

At 4:33 pm EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $41.03 while Brent crude was trading at $43.31.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EU May Set Binding Standards Methane Emissions

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices

 Alt text

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com