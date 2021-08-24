Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 67.54 +1.90 +2.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 40 mins 71.16 +2.41 +3.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 3.896 -0.049 -1.24%
Graph up Heating Oil 41 mins 2.067 +0.062 +3.08%
Graph up Gasoline 42 mins 2.181 +0.058 +2.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.25 +2.54 +3.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.33 +1.20 +1.81%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 64.89 +1.75 +2.77%
Chart Gasoline 42 mins 2.181 +0.058 +2.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.74 +0.42 +0.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 66.55 +0.50 +0.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 63.51 +2.47 +4.05%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 69.87 +3.64 +5.50%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 67.42 +2.26 +3.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 67.25 +2.54 +3.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 67.25 +2.54 +3.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 67.12 +2.64 +4.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.33 +1.20 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.61 +3.44 +7.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 52.14 +3.50 +7.20%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 64.64 +3.50 +5.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 66.04 +3.50 +5.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 61.49 +3.50 +6.04%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 58.64 +3.50 +6.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 58.64 +3.50 +6.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 61.29 +3.50 +6.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 64.19 +3.50 +5.77%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 59.64 +3.50 +6.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 66.45 +3.40 +5.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.25 +3.75 +6.41%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 56.00 +3.75 +7.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 66.44 -1.09 -1.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 59.59 +3.32 +5.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.25 +3.75 +6.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +3.50 +6.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.53 +3.32 +4.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 6 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 4 days Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Merger Mania Is Over: Oil Deals To See Quietest Year In Decades

Merger Mania Is Over: Oil Deals To See Quietest Year In Decades

Big Oil’s merger mania appears…

Asia Sees Stunning Setback In Jet Fuel Demand

Asia Sees Stunning Setback In Jet Fuel Demand

Asian jet fuel demand just…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 24, 2021, 3:39 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 1.622 million barrels for the week ending August 20, bringing the total 2021 crude draw so far to more than 58 million barrels, using API data.

Analysts had expected a loss of 2.367 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 1.13 million barrels—a loss smaller than the 1.259 million barrel draw that analysts had predicted.

Oil prices began to rise on Monday and continued on Tuesday, staunching the bleeding from the previous seven-day streak of losses as concerns about demand began to deescalate.

WTI gained more than 3% on Tuesday afternoon leading up to the data release.

At 3:20 p.m. EST, WTI was trading at $67.75 a more than $1 gain on the week. Brent crude was trading up 3.58% for the day at $71.21.

While U.S. crude oil stocks continue their decline, U.S. oil production rose for the second week in a row to  11.4 million bpd—an increase of 100,000 bpd for the week.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories of 985,000 barrels for the week ending August 20—compared to the previous week's 1.1979-million-barrel draw.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease in inventories this week of 245,000 barrels for the week, compared to last week's 502,000-barrel increase.

Cushing inventories fell this week by 485,000 barrels, after last week's 1.735-million-barrel decrease.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Citgo Could Help Venezuela’s Refineries Get Started

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant
Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit
Top Wind Firms Q2 Profits Hit by Lack Of….Wind

Top Wind Firms Q2 Profits Hit by Lack Of….Wind


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

The EV Battery Conundrum: Commodity Rally Could Reverse Cost Curve

 Alt text

Shrinking Global Populations Poses An Existential Threat To Oil

 Alt text

U.S. Nuclear Power May Not Have A Role In Energy Transition After All
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com