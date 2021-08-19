‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 37 mins 64.04 +0.35 +0.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 66.90 +0.45 +0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.880 +0.050 +1.31%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 1.970 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.083 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 64.54 -3.45 -5.07%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Mars US 32 mins 61.54 -1.87 -2.95%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.083 +0.002 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 65.19 -3.03 -4.44%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 65.80 -3.23 -4.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 60.76 -3.55 -5.52%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 67.18 -2.12 -3.06%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 64.71 -3.69 -5.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 64.54 -3.45 -5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 64.54 -3.45 -5.07%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 64.43 -3.45 -5.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 50.39 -1.97 -3.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 52.21 -1.13 -2.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 64.21 -1.13 -1.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 65.61 -1.13 -1.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 61.06 -1.13 -1.82%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 58.21 -1.13 -1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 58.21 -1.13 -1.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 60.86 -1.13 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 63.76 -1.13 -1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 59.21 -1.13 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 60.00 -3.00 -4.76%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 53.75 -3.00 -5.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 68.95 -0.81 -1.16%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.64 -2.90 -4.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.59 -2.90 -4.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.59 -2.90 -4.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 60.00 -3.00 -4.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 70.35 -1.83 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 6 hours Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 35 mins U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

U.S. To Review Climate Impact From Coal Leasing Program

Oil Starts August With A Loss

Oil Starts August With A Loss

Oil prices fell early on…

Oil Sinks On Signals Fed May Soon End Stimulus

Oil Sinks On Signals Fed May Soon End Stimulus

West Texas Intermediate sank to…

Oil Prices On Track For Worst Weekly Loss Since March

Oil Prices On Track For Worst Weekly Loss Since March

Oil prices rose early on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

By Alex Kimani - Aug 19, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

About a week ago, President Joe Biden made a highly unusual move by reaching out to OPEC, urging the cartel to increase oil production in a bid to tame rising gasoline levels for the U.S. consumer. Ostensibly, Biden feels that high oil prices will hold back the economic recovery amid the ongoing pandemic, though a more subtle reason could be the fact that gas prices tend to have a huge impact on the American psyche and could jeopardize the Democrats' future political ambitions.

Well, it appears that Biden could get his wish despite OPEC declining his offer thanks to a peculiar 'skimming stones' cycle that has taken hold of the oil markets.

Crude prices fell for a sixth consecutive day on Thursday, with WTI and Brent dropping to $63.23/bbl and $66.19/bbl, respectively, its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weakening demand due to a surge in the COVID-19 delta variant, a brawny U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories.

Standard Chartered Global Research has described the current oil price cycle as a 'skimming stones' period of trading. 

The research outfit notes that the broad pattern over the past three months has been one of sub-cycles of rallies from starting points below USD 68/bbl for Brent, followed by

reversals. Unfortunately for the bulls, the cycles have been getting flatter and faster, with Stanchart saying the next move is likely to be to the downside.

Skimming Stones Cycle

According to Stanchart, the first skimming stones sub-cycle started in late May, culminating in a Brent high of $77.84/bbl six weeks later. The next sub-cycle started below $68/bbl on 20 July with a high of $76.38/bbl two weeks later. 

The latest and current sub-cycle started on 9 August with a high of $71.90/bbl reached just three days later. 

On the charts, this pattern looks like skimming stones with each bounce less high than the previous one and the length between bounces gradually diminishing.

Stanchart has predicted that the end of the skimming stones phase will involve a period of

consolidation followed by a breakout move towards the downside.

The research firm notes that the recent crude oil trading has not been range-bound, with zero inside days recorded for Brent since July 2. An inside day is a trading day whereby an intra-day high lower than the previous day's high as well as an intra-day low higher than the previous day's low are recorded. Indeed, only three such days have been recorded over the previous 4-month stretch, a sharp contrast to the more volatile trading period of late-March and early-April when there were seven inside days in just 17 trading days.

Stanchart says that whereas the possibility of the oil markets returning to range-bound conditions remains, the current momentum in fundamentals, particularly the surge on the spread of the delta variant makes an eventual downside breakout more likely. 

Wall Street is Wrong

Recently, we reported that Wall Street remains largely bullish on the oil price trajectory despite the pandemic and uninspiring near-term demand outlook.

Indeed, Goldman Sachs has slightly downgraded its oil price outlook to $75/bbl in the summer, down from its previous outlook of $80/bbl, while Bank of America commodities strategist Francisco Blanch says he sees a case for $100 a barrel oil in 2022 as the world begins facing an oil supply crunch.

Related: JP Morgan: Don’t Expect A ‘Shock’ Transition In Energy Markets

However, the Stanchart researchers have strongly refuted those bullish positions saying that Brent price of $65/bbl or lower is more likely than $75/bbl or higher. Stanchart says its bearish view is informed by the fact that "...a significant amount of money has already

entered the market in the Wall Street-generated belief (mistaken according to our

analysis) that the balances are much tighter and justify USD 80-100/bbl."

At this point, we advise the bulls to temper expectations not so much due to the fundamentals in the oil markets but due to an increasingly brawnish dollar and the fact that this market is largely being driven by the binary risk-on/risk-off trade.

The dollar has lately hit a nine-month high, weighing heavily on dollar-priced commodities, including oil, due to a surge on safehaven demand. The dollar's multi-faceted strengths have been on display once again following the release of weak U.S. retail sales data that underwhelmed against consensus estimates; Yet, the greenback has been gaining ground against its international peers due to expectations of the Fed to begin its taper program in September while also drawing support from risks to global growth stemming the uncertain outlooks for China and the global economy.

Source: Investing.com

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Sinks On Signals Fed May Soon End Stimulus
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End
Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens

Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens
China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels
Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?

Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?
The Main Reason Oil Prices Won't Go Above $80 Per Barrel

The Main Reason Oil Prices Won't Go Above $80 Per Barrel



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com