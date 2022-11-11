Disagreement Over Gas Price Cap Threatens EU Energy Crisis Solutions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 89.05 +2.58 +2.98%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 96.07 +2.40 +2.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 94.29 +2.04 +2.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 5.932 -0.307 -4.92%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.618 +0.052 +2.02%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 82.02 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.618 +0.052 +2.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.84 -2.45 -2.74%
Graph down Murban 2 days 91.00 -2.58 -2.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.46 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 347 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.38 -0.36 -0.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.83 -0.27 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.52 -0.27 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.32 -1.90 -2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.65 +0.38 +0.66%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 65.22 +0.64 +0.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 88.62 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 86.87 +0.64 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 84.02 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 80.72 +0.64 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 80.72 +0.64 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 82.02 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.97 +0.64 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 80.32 +0.64 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 89.04 -3.26 -3.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.75 +0.50 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 96.53 -2.79 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.60 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.95 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 25 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.28 +1.64 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 41 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days Wind droughts
  • 6 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 12 mins Energy Armageddon
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 27 mins "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 14 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 7 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Disagreement Over Gas Price Cap Threatens EU Energy Crisis Solutions

The Best ETFs To Play Energy Markets Right Now

The Best ETFs To Play Energy Markets Right Now

Energy stocks have had a…

Pakistan ‘Has No Option But To Ration’ Natural Gas Supply This Winter

Pakistan ‘Has No Option But To Ration’ Natural Gas Supply This Winter

Pakistan has no other option…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Disagreement Over Gas Price Cap Threatens EU Energy Crisis Solutions

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 11, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

Four EU countries are threatening to derail a package of measures designed to address the current energy crisis, including measures for joint buying of natural gas and speeding up permitting for renewable energy projects.

The four countries, Belgium, Greece, Italy, and Poland, threatened to block the entire package of energy-related measures designed to alleviate the energy crisis in 27 EU countries because a natural gas price cap plan is not included in the current list of detailed proposals.

It is just the latest in a series of arguments over the controversial natural gas price capping mechanism, and the persistent delays could prevent energy ministers from approving a price cap at the November 24 meeting as was previously expected.

 The four countries are demanding a comprehensive proposal, Reuters reported, on a nat gas price cap from the European Commission before that meeting date. If not, the four would not agree to the whole package of energy-related measures that will go up for approval on that date. Those measures include joint gas purchases by EU countries, and speeding up renewable energy project permitting.

The European Commission, in turn, responded by promising to come up with details for the gas price cap in time for the meeting.

The European Commission, however, told countries on Monday that there was no way to create a gas price cap—contrary to EU leader requests—without affecting existing long-term contracts. The EC proposed “market correction mechanism” instead. Belgium, Greece, Italy, and Poland have been credited with the original idea of a natural gas price cap, although industry experts and analysts have raised questions as to the feasibility of such a price cap.

The European Commission was never on board with the price cap, although more than half of the EU member states supported the gas price cap idea.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trinidad Asks U.S. To Allow Gas Imports From Venezuela

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com