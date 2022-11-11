Trinidad Asks U.S. To Allow Gas Imports From Venezuela

|WTI Crude •11 mins
|88.12
|+1.65
|+1.91%
|Brent Crude •11 mins
|95.20
|+1.53
|+1.63%
|Murban Crude •16 mins
|94.29
|+2.04
|+2.21%
|Natural Gas •11 mins
|5.948
|-0.291
|-4.66%
|Gasoline •11 mins
|2.586
|+0.019
|+0.75%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|89.04
|-3.26
|-3.53%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 3 days
|89.04
|-3.26
|-3.53%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|93.83
|-0.27
|-0.29%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|91.32
|-1.90
|-2.04%
|Mars US • 19 hours
|82.02
|-0.01
|-0.01%
|Gasoline • 11 mins
|2.586
|+0.019
|+0.75%
|Marine •2 days
|86.84
|-2.45
|-2.74%
|Murban •2 days
|91.00
|-2.58
|-2.76%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|88.46
|-0.10
|-0.11%
|Basra Light •347 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|95.38
|-0.36
|-0.38%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|93.83
|-0.27
|-0.29%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|93.83
|-0.27
|-0.29%
|Girassol • 2 days
|94.52
|-0.27
|-0.28%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|91.32
|-1.90
|-2.04%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|57.65
|+0.38
|+0.66%
|Western Canadian Select •11 hours
|65.22
|+0.64
|+0.99%
|Canadian Condensate •11 hours
|88.62
|+0.64
|+0.73%
|Premium Synthetic •11 hours
|86.87
|+0.64
|+0.74%
|Sweet Crude •11 hours
|84.02
|+0.64
|+0.77%
|Peace Sour •11 hours
|80.72
|+0.64
|+0.80%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 11 hours
|80.72
|+0.64
|+0.80%
|Light Sour Blend • 11 hours
|82.02
|+0.64
|+0.79%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 11 hours
|90.97
|+0.64
|+0.71%
|Central Alberta • 11 hours
|80.32
|+0.64
|+0.80%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|89.04
|-3.26
|-3.53%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|83.00
|+0.50
|+0.61%
|Giddings •2 days
|76.75
|+0.50
|+0.66%
|ANS West Coast •4 days
|96.53
|-2.79
|-2.81%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|81.60
|+0.64
|+0.79%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|82.95
|+0.64
|+0.78%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|82.95
|+0.64
|+0.78%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|83.00
|+0.50
|+0.61%
|Kansas Common • 25 days
|77.50
|-6.50
|-7.74%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|96.28
|+1.64
|+1.73%
Trinidad Asks U.S. To Allow Gas Imports From Venezuela
The U.S. is currently dealing…
U.S. solar power capacity has…
Trinidad and Tobago asked the United States to authorize Venezuelan gas imports to restart a liquefaction train in the Caribbean country, sources close to the matter said, Reuters reported on Nov. 4. Under U.S. sanctions, companies and governments need to request authorization from the U.S. Department of Treasury before entering into business with PDVSA, Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.
Trinidad’s previous request to the Treasury was left unanswered. However, the United States has recently been considering easing sanctions on Venezuela, which could provide new opportunities for business, the wire service reported. If the U.S. license is granted, the gas will be imported mainly from Venezuela’s Dragón field. The field, off Venezuela’s eastern coast, has 4.2 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, which would help bolster an obsolete liquefaction train in Trinidad with a capacity of 500 million cubic feet per day. The liquefaction train is part of the country’s flagship Atlantic LNG project. “We need to pay attention to the gas that could be supplied from Venezuela to Colombia and Trinidad & Tobago,” Carlos Bellorin, associate director at S&P Global Commodity Insights, told the Energy Advisor in a Q&A published on Sept. 9. “Removing the obstacles to monetize non-associated gas from eastern Venezuela in Trinidad & Tobago is being discussed with more vigor. We will probably see progress on both issues sooner rather than later,” he added.
By Latin American Energy Advisor
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com