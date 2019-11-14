Consumers Will Be Hit Hardest In New York Utility Clash

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.87 -0.25 -0.44%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.35 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 +0.044 +1.69%
Mars US 21 hours 57.77 +0.37 +0.64%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.34 -0.54%
Urals 16 hours 60.15 -0.70 -1.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.38 -0.14 -0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.38 -0.14 -0.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.03 -0.37 -0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 +0.044 +1.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.57 -0.63 -1.01%
Murban 2 days 63.70 -0.40 -0.62%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.12 +0.69 +1.29%
Basra Light 2 days 66.29 +0.44 +0.67%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.38 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.52 -0.19 -0.30%
Girassol 2 days 63.90 +0.01 +0.02%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.48 -0.34 -0.54%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.96 +0.26 +0.67%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.37 +0.32 +0.84%
Canadian Condensate 86 days 51.12 +0.32 +0.63%
Premium Synthetic 76 days 57.52 +0.32 +0.56%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.72 +0.32 +0.65%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.87 +0.32 +0.69%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.87 +0.32 +0.69%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.12 +0.32 +0.64%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.62 +0.32 +0.58%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.27 +0.32 +0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.38 -0.14 -0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 16 hours 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 63 days 64.19 +0.20 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 50.72 -0.35 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.70 +0.32 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 1 min Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 9 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 1 hour EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 10 hours Passerby doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by peaceful protesters
  • 3 hours ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' #Humph
  • 12 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 3 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 1 day Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 19 hours Climate Change Consensus Shifts in Wind, But Gas Is Still the Right Move
  • 23 hours Does .001 of Atmosphere Control Earth's Climate?!
  • 27 mins Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 24 hours Trump Interview On Farage's Radio Show #classy

Breaking News:

Tesla Faces Environmental Challenge In European Expansion

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA Sees $90 Crude Ahead Of Oil’s Downfall

IEA’s latest report does not…

Why One Analyst Thinks Tesla's Stock Could Soar To $400

Why One Analyst Thinks Tesla's Stock Could Soar To $400

While many analysts remain skeptical…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Consumers Will Be Hit Hardest In New York Utility Clash

By Irina Slav - Nov 14, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Utility Clash

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has threatened National Grid to revoke its license in two weeks if the company fails to convince the state authorities it was right to stop connecting new users to its grid citing capacity constraints.

The move is the latest escalation in an ongoing dispute between Cuomo and the company. It began earlier this year when, following Cuomo’s rejection of a new natural gas pipeline that would have added 400 million cubic feet daily to the state’s energy supply.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation said in its reasons for the rejection of the Williams project that “Construction of the proposed project would result in significant water quality impacts from the re-suspension of sediments and other contaminants, including mercury and copper.”

Meanwhile, demand for energy has been on the rise and so have electricity bills, and not just in New York. In January, FreightWaves.com reported that residents of the Northeastern states are being increasingly burdened by high electricity bills coupled with unreliable supplies, the root cause of which is the lack of enough natural gas pipeline capacity to bring in the fuel needed for power plants.

It was this insufficient supply infrastructure and the resulting supply caps that, according to National Grid, motivated its moratorium on new customers, which the company announced in May.

Cuomo, however, has lashed out at National Grid for its perceived failure to provide “adequate and reliable service”. Further, the Governor said, the state motive for the moratorium, namely Cuomo’s rejection of the pipeline, was evidence of National Grid’s failure to ensure New York’s future gas supply.

Related: The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

"There are only two theories to explain National Grid's actions. Either National Grid was grossly negligent in relying exclusively on the speculative construction of a private pipeline to meet the demands that it was statutorily required to provide; or, National Grid deliberately defrauded the people of the state by not developing or pursuing existing supply options to force approval and reliance on a private pipeline to further their business interests at the cost of the consumer," Cuomo said in a statement.

It seems the two sides in the argument are speaking different languages, which does not bode well for the outcome, which in any case will hit consumers the hardest.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Next Post

Major Oil Nation Reshuffles Government Ahead Of OPEC Meeting

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com