Chinese Refining Boom Runs Out of Steam

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.16 -0.46 -0.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.41 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.30 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.952 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.420 +0.004 +0.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%
Chart Mars US 223 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.420 +0.004 +0.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.77 -0.64 -0.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.35 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.26 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 927 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.37 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.30 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.36 +1.43 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 380 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 65.06 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 80.41 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 78.66 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 74.76 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 74.51 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 81.46 -0.24 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 71.86 -0.24 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.13 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.53 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.38 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.62 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 39 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 7 hours EV future has been postponed

Breaking News:

Chinese Refining Boom Runs Out of Steam

Africa To Get Only 2% Of Global Clean Energy Investment

Africa To Get Only 2% Of Global Clean Energy Investment

The entire African continent is…

What Does ConocoPhillips’ Marathon Acquisition Mean for the Permian?

What Does ConocoPhillips’ Marathon Acquisition Mean for the Permian?

ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil announced…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Refining Boom Runs Out of Steam

By Irina Slav - Jun 14, 2024, 2:30 AM CDT

Growth in the petroleum refining sector in China is beginning to lose momentum in what could become a disappointing turn of events for OPEC+.

survey carried out by Bloomberg among six market analysts and consultants points to flat refining output this year in China or even a decline. It would be the first decline since 2004, the publication noted in a report on the results of the survey.

Last year, total refining output in China hit 14.76 million barrels daily. It was a record but this year may not see another one, because of the real estate crunch, which has affected demand, per Bloomberg.

The International Energy Agency also expects a slowdown in Chinese refining output, saying in its latest report that refining rates had fallen to pandemic lockdown levels in April. It bears noting, however, that April was maintenance season for Chinese refiners.

These refiners, however, have been struggling with declining margins since the start of the year after a record 2023. With oil prices higher and demand faltering in some key markets such as construction, life has become less wonderful for many of the so-called teapots, hurting their own demand for crude. That’s despite abundant access to discount crude from Iran and Russia, too.

Still, some analysts such as Rystad Energy see refining output rising in China this year. Yet the rise is modest, at 150,000 bpd, Bloomberg reported. Earlier, Rystad Energy predicted output growth of 250,000 bpd.

FGE, on the other hand, has predicted flat output, which is a revision on an earlier forecast that saw growth of 200,000 bpd. The firm’s analysts project some 1 million bpd remaining as spare capacity after the end of this year’s maintenance season. Energy Aspects analysts are the most pessimistic, expecting a dip in Chinese refining output this year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Set for Weekly Gain Despite Mixed Data

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com