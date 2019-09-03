Chinese Oil Majors Consume More Crude In August

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.96 +0.02 +0.04%
Brent Crude 54 mins 58.26 -0.40 -0.68%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.349 -0.009 -0.38%
Mars US 1 hour 54.64 -1.16 -2.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.76 -1.35 -2.25%
Urals 18 hours 55.20 -1.10 -1.95%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 5 days 49.54 -1.51 -2.96%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.349 -0.009 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 57.74 -1.87 -3.14%
Murban 2 days 59.27 -2.23 -3.63%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.95 -0.51 -0.97%
Basra Light 5 days 61.84 -1.40 -2.21%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.24 -0.69 -1.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Girassol 2 days 60.40 -0.54 -0.89%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.76 -1.35 -2.25%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.37 -0.60 -1.46%
Western Canadian Select 40 mins 43.40 -1.61 -3.58%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 49.10 -1.61 -3.17%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 55.50 -1.61 -2.82%
Sweet Crude 40 mins 51.20 -1.61 -3.05%
Peace Sour 40 mins 48.85 -1.61 -3.19%
Peace Sour 40 mins 48.85 -1.61 -3.19%
Light Sour Blend 40 mins 50.55 -1.61 -3.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 40 mins 56.60 -1.61 -2.77%
Central Alberta 40 mins 51.10 -1.61 -3.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 6 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 50.50 -1.25 -2.42%
Giddings 18 hours 44.25 -1.25 -2.75%
ANS West Coast 6 days 62.40 +0.67 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.89 -1.16 -2.36%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.84 -1.16 -2.19%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.84 -1.16 -2.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 50.50 -1.25 -2.42%
Kansas Common 5 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.23 -1.61 -2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 8 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 2 hours ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 20 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia
  • 2 hours Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 2 hours Chamber of Commerce, Multinationals and Trump Haters pressure the President to close trade deal . . . They're talking to wrong person. Call Chinese Communist Sec General Xi to stop unfair trade practices.
  • 2 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 23 hours .
  • 8 hours Explosive documentary Ties between Chinese Communist Party and Huawei.
  • 21 hours Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 1 day Bakken Crude Flash Point - Will This Fuel Transportation Worries?
  • 1 day Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 21 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 1 day Brexit Seems To Be Assured

Breaking News:

$20B Danish Fund Ditches Oil Supermajors Over Climate Concerns

Analysts Cut WTI Oil Price Forecast Again

Analysts Cut WTI Oil Price Forecast Again

The protracted U.S.-China trade dispute…

What’s Coming Up In The Oil Patch?

What’s Coming Up In The Oil Patch?

There’s plenty to keep an…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Majors Consume More Crude In August

By JLC - Sep 03, 2019, 12:30 PM CDT Sinopec Refinery

PetroChina and Sinopec’s daily crude consumption grew further in August 2019, because of more unit restarts, JLC data shows. 

This increase comes after a modest 1.25% month-on-month increase in July from the two majors.

The two companies’ crude throughput totaled 34.14 million mt in August, with the daily crude consumption rallying by 2.03% month on month to about 1.10 million mt.

PetroChina processed 13.64 million mt of crude in the month, with the daily crude throughput at 440,000 mt, a drop of 0.87% month on month, the data indicates. The decline was largely due to Dushanzi Petrochemical, starting a turnaround at its 320,000 bbl/day refinery on July 20 and, the company is not expected to restart the refinery until September 18.

In contrast, Sinopec’s crude consumption rebounded because as the oil major concluded maintenance in some of its facilities. The company processed 20.50 million mt of crude in August, with the daily crude throughput at about 661,000 mt, a boost of 4.06% month on month, the data shows.

Qingdao Refining and Chemical brought its 240,000 bbl/day refinery back online on August 8, after over two months of maintenance. Jingmen Petrochemical restarted a 32,000 bbl/day crude distillation unit on July 27.

Zhanjiang Dongxing Refinery in Guangdong, with a topping capacity of 100,000 bbl/day, was still undergoing a turnaround that was scheduled to last from August 2 to early September.

PetroChina and Sinopec’s daily crude throughput is expected to extend gains in September, because of less refinery maintenance and growing product demand.

By JLC International

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iranian Oil Tanker Turns Off Positioning System Offshore Syria

Next Post

$20B Danish Fund Ditches Oil Supermajors Over Climate Concerns

JLC

JLC

JLC with headquarters located in Beijing, and branch offices in Shanghai, Shandong, Guangzhou and Singapore, is a leading provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com