Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.79 -0.31 -0.56%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.60 -0.06 -0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.313 +0.028 +1.23%
Mars US 3 days 55.80 -1.61 -2.80%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.11 -0.13 -0.22%
Urals 4 days 56.30 -1.75 -3.01%
Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Mexican Basket 4 days 49.54 -1.51 -2.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.313 +0.028 +1.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 57.74 -1.87 -3.14%
Murban 19 hours 59.27 -2.23 -3.63%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 51.95 -0.51 -0.97%
Basra Light 4 days 61.84 -1.40 -2.21%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 58.24 -0.69 -1.17%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Bonny Light 19 hours 59.23 -0.45 -0.75%
Girassol 19 hours 60.40 -0.54 -0.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.11 -0.13 -0.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 41.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 44.86 +1.08 +2.47%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 50.71 +0.93 +1.87%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 57.11 +0.93 +1.66%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.46 +0.58 +1.10%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.46 +0.93 +1.84%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.46 +0.93 +1.84%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 52.21 +0.93 +1.81%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.96 +0.18 +0.31%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.71 +0.93 +1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Giddings 4 days 45.50 -1.50 -3.19%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.40 +0.67 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.05 -1.61 -3.18%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.00 -1.61 -2.95%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
Kansas Common 4 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.23 -1.61 -2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 4 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 41 mins Looks Like Khalid al-Falih was demoted ? King Salman takes away two ministries. NOW NEW ARAMCO CEO !
  • 15 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 10 hours Brexit Seems To Be Assured
  • 2 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia
  • 1 hour Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 10 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 10 hours Bakken Crude Flash Point - Will This Fuel Transportation Worries?
  • 2 hours Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 10 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 14 hours EIA Crude Inventory drops 10mm bbls week ending 8/23. Analyst say tight supply. I DISAGREE. TOO MUCH SUPPLY.
  • 1 day China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 1 day Russia Losing Natural Gas Share

Breaking News:

Iran’s Oil Product Exports Stay Strong Despite U.S. Sanctions

Alt Text

Busting The Myth Of The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market

Norway has been hailed as…

Alt Text

The Obvious Play For This White House Policy Change

Buying Continental Resources may seem…

Alt Text

Hurricane Dorian Leads To Gasoline Crisis In Florida

Hurricane Dorian is rapidly approaching…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 02, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Drillers

Lower oil prices and ongoing financial stress in the U.S. shale industry are creating headwinds for drillers, and it appears increasingly likely that supply growth could undershoot forecasts.

U.S. oil production fell in June to 12.082 million barrels per day (mb/d), according to new data released by the EIA on Friday. That is a decline of 33,000 bpd from May – not a huge drop off, but a decline nonetheless.

In previous months, maintenance at offshore oil fields made up a big chunk of the declines. While the overall figures for the entire U.S. appeared to disappoint, temporary declines offshore masked ongoing growth in the Permian. But this time around, blame cannot simply be pinned on offshore maintenance.

Remarkably, production in Oklahoma fell by a rather substantial 58,000 bpd, a sign of problems in Oklahoma’s SCOOP and STACK plays, which have proved to be somewhat of a disappointment. Anecdotally, companies have said that they were pivoting away from Oklahoma’s shale because of higher-than-expected costs and lower-than-expected production volumes. The latest EIA data suggests that lower investment in Oklahoma could be taking a toll.

Alaska also lost 19,000 bpd in June, which is noteworthy in light of BP’s recent decision to sell off its assets in the state and withdraw. Alaska has higher breakeven costs than U.S. shale in places like the Permian. According to S&P Global Platts, onshore Alaska breaks even with Brent at $55 per barrel (and $65 offshore), while a ballpark breakeven price for U.S. shale is $45 per barrel. Alaska’s output has been in long-term decline so the latest figures are consistent with that downward trend (although output will likely continue to seesaw month-to-month). Related: Colorado Drillers Ramp Up Production As Stricter Regulation Looms

New Mexico has become one of the major sources of oil growth, due to its share of the Permian. But output in New Mexico fell slightly in June, down by 14,000 bpd. Production in Texas actually grew, but only by 13,000 bpd, a figure that was consistently five or six times higher on a monthly basis last year.

In fact, a prior forecast from the EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report predicted that production in the Permian was going to grow by 56,000 bpd in June. That turned out to be overly optimistic.

Colorado saw another uptick in its output, rising by 19,000 bpd, which points to a rebound in output despite uncertainty over new drilling regulations.

What should we make of all of this? It’s only one month’s worth of data, but it represents another disappointment. The EIA maintains that the U.S. will average 12.3 mb/d in 2019, which is looking increasingly optimistic. The U.S. only averaged 11.95 mb/d in the first six months of the year, so output would need to dramatically accelerate in order to bring the overall average up. It would seem that the agency may soon be forced to revise down annual growth estimates.

To be sure, the weekly EIA estimates have output currently at 12.5 mb/d, which indeed is significantly higher than June figures. But these numbers are rougher estimates, and are subject to revision. For instance, at the time weekly EIA data in June estimated output was averaging 12.2 mb/d. But the monthly data that was just published, which is seen as more accurate, show that production was actually 12.08 mb/d.

This may seem like nitpicking, but the point is that unless production surged in July and August, the current estimates of 12.5 mb/d for late August may need to be revised down. The EIA itself said that production probably fell in July to 11.7 mb/d (in its most recent Short-Term Energy Outlook), due to temporary outages offshore from Hurricane Barry. Related: US Rig Count Slides But Oil Prices Can't Catch A Break

The more important point is that the oil industry is slowing down more generally.

Most oil forecasters expected explosive production growth to continue through this year and into 2020. But with June U.S. production at 12.082 mb/d, output is only about 80,000 bpd above levels seen at the end of 2018. In other words, growth has been pretty slow this year.

Financial stress is really setting in, forcing drillers to cut back. The rig count fell by 12 in the last week of August, part of an ongoing slide since reaching a peak late last year. Bankruptcies are on the rise. As the Wall Street Journal notes, an estimated 26 U.S. oil and gas companies have declared bankruptcy this year, which is close to the full-year 2018 total. More are expected.

Worse, there is a tsunami of debt that comes due in the years ahead. According to the WSJ, roughly $9 billion worth of debt was set to mature over the second half of 2019. But a whopping $137 billion in debt matures between 2020 and 2022, a massive total that stems from the huge debt issuance following the oil market meltdown a few years ago. A serious reckoning is just around the corner.

By Nick Cunningham, Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Colorado Drillers Ramp Up Production As Stricter Regulation Looms

Next Post

The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production
The CIA’s Dark Prince Doesn’t Want War With Iran

The CIA’s Dark Prince Doesn’t Want War With Iran

 Huge Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Huge Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Natural Gas Prices Poised For Dramatic Price Increase

Natural Gas Prices Poised For Dramatic Price Increase

 Oil Prices Crash As Hurricane Hurts Bullish Sentiment

Oil Prices Crash As Hurricane Hurts Bullish Sentiment

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com